Minister Engola’s last public statement 

State minister for Labour, Col (rtd) Charles Okello Engola’s last appeared at a public function on Monday when he participated in this year’s International Labour Day celebrations held in Namutumba District ceremonial grounds in eastern Uganda.

Col Engola was shot dead at his home in Kyanja by his bodyguard, Pte Wilson Sabiiti. Pte Sabiiti is said to have also committed suicide by shooting after killing the minister.

While addressing the gathering, the late Engola called for a positive work culture and ethics.

“It is very pertinent for us as a country to address the problem of poor work culture and ethics because it is one of the major factors contributing to inadequate employment and underutilisation of the youth,” the minister said.

The minster emphasised the same last Thursday, when he addressed a press conference at the Uganda Media Centre, ahead of the Labour Day celebrations.

During the press conference, Engola who was heavily guarded by a team of about five solders, said it was very critical for Uganda to put emphasis on positive work culture and ethics since they are central to the realisation of government aspirations into the Upper Middle Income status by 2040.



CID Director speaks out on minister’s shooting

Assistant Inspector General of Police Tom Magambo, said Tuesday that investigations into the minister’s shooting will be expedited.

“It’s regrettable,” he says of the minister’s killing allegedly by a disgruntled bodyguard.

Scene of Crime Officers (Soco) are already on the ground, gathering evidence and taking measurements to reconstruct how the crime happened.