Minister halts termination of USMID project

The Minister of Lands, Housing and Urban Development, Ms Judith Nabakooba, has directed the town clerks under the Mbarara Uganda Support to Municipal Infrastructure Development programme (USMID) cluster project to halt the termination of construction works. She instead called for a meeting for all the stakeholders.

The project, implemented by Multiplex Ltd, includes construction works on Major Victor Bwana Road (0.95km), Galt Road (0.63km), and Stanley Road (0.78km) in Mbarara City at Shs22b. Kajinya-Tindibakira Road (2.07km) in Ntungamo Municipality at Shs11.39b and Rushoroza (2.49km), Bwankosya (0.76km) and Bushekwire (0.34Km) roads in Kabale Municipality at Shs21.7b.

Ms Nabakooba’s directive was contained in her May 8 letter to the permanent secretary of Ministry of Local Government, which was copied to the town clerks, mayors, and engineers in the municipalities of Kabale, Ntungamo and Mbarara City.

Justification

“I have been informed that town clerks under the Mbarara USMID cluster are in the process of terminating the programme. This communication serves to halt the termination process until a meeting with all the concerned stakeholders is convened to analyse and decide on the way forward,” letter reads in part.

Adding: “I understand the cluster has its own shortcomings from both the technical and contractors’ side. This meeting will save the government from future damage and possible legal challenges that may arise. On this note the side meeting has been scheduled for May 16 [tomorrow] at 10am in the Ministry of Lands, Housing and Urban Development boardroom.”

While meeting the state minister for Economic Monitoring, Ms Beatrice Akello Akori, on Thursday, Kabale municipal council officials led by Mayor Sentaro Byamugisha and the town clerk, Ms Justine Barekye, wondered why Ms Nabakooba was sympathizing with the contractors yet they havefailed to complete the works even after their contract was extended thrice.

Mr Byamugisha said:“On May 27, 2021 Kabale Municipal Council contracted M/s Multiplex/ Ditaco International Trade to construct and tarmac Rushoroza, Bwankosya and Bushekwire roads and complete the works by May 26, 2022. The contract was extended for three months because the contractor claimed that the designs were delayed.The contract was further extended up to January 31 but the contractor did not complete the works.”

Mr Byamugisha said the council resolved to terminate the contract effective August 3.

“We are not happy with the minister’s letter asking us to halt the termination of the contract because it implies that the minister is sympathising with the contractor at the expense of the local people who are being inconvenienced by such delays. He [contractor] is not serious at all since he has only done about 50 percent of the expected work in two years,” Mr Byamugisha said.

Ms Akello, said: “I will arrange to attend the planned harmonisation meeting being organised by my colleague minister so that I can present my findings of delayed completion of USMID roadworks in Kabale Municipality. The State House Anti-Corruption Unit should also investigate this matter since it has become a liability to the people, especially blocking access to their business besides being a security risk to them.”