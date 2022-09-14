Minister, MPs to face off over Nakawa-Naguru land deals

The State Minister for Lands, Housing and Urban Development, Ms Persis Namuganza, is today expected to face-off with lawmakers who are accusing her of undermining the works of Parliament by attacking the operations of the Ad hoc Committee on Naguru-Nakawa land deals.

Ad hoc committee members are appointed by the House [on the advice of the Business committee] to investigate matters of public importance that do not come under jurisdiction of any Standing or Sectoral Committee.

The interface is expected to take place before Parliament’s Committee on Rules, Discipline and Privileges.

The committee deputy chairperson, Mr Charles Onen (Gulu East), yesterday said the witnesses would provide more evidence on the matter, adding that Ms Namuganza was welcome to attend the probe.

The witnesses include Mr Solomon Silwany (Bukooli Central) and Ms Sarah Opendi (Tororo Woman MP).

On July 19, Mr Silwany accused the State minister of taking to the press and social media to undermine the works of Parliament.

The MP was backed by other legislators, including Ms Sara Opendi, who is also the Uganda Women Parliamentary Association (UWOPA) chairperson.

Subsequently, Mr Thomas Tayebwa, the deputy Speaker of Parliament, who was chairing the session, referred the matter to the Rules Committee for consideration before reporting back to the House with its findings.

Ms Namuganza distanced herself from the allegations yesterday while appearing before the Committee.

She honoured the summons after failing to appear on Monday because of a Cabinet meeting.

“I have no evidence that was given to me ‘that on such and such a day, and, at this time, you were accused of ever undermining the institution of Parliament on such a manner’ so that I prepare my mind on how to respond. Now, it is hard for me to start talking about things I don’t know,” Ms Namuganza said about the allegations.

She added: “The Hansard [print out of Parliamentary debates] which was attached to the letter [inviting her for the Committee meeting] was brief as it was stating that ‘a member, so and so, came to the floor of Parliament and started saying that you are undermining the institution of Parliament.’ So, to generate a response basing on that, what do I say?”

She said: “These allegations have no basis evidence. I can’t say anything more.”

The Ad hoc Committee case

In May, the House adopted the Ad hoc Committee recommendation seeking to hold the minister accountable for allegedly unlawfully manipulating the allocation of plots on the Nakawa-Naguru land.

The Ad hoc Committee found Ms Namuganza guilty of overstepping her powers in directing the giveaway of the land by Uganda Land Commission to different individuals and companies, which they say was done without following the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets Authority (PPDA) Act.

The minister later challenged the proceedings of the Ad hoc Committee in court.

Mr Norman Pande, Ms Namuganza’s lawyer, said since their client had previously filed a judicial review case before the High Court challenging the actions of the Parliamentary Ad hoc Committee on Nakawa-Naguru land, there was a likelihood hearing of the matter outside court which may influence their discussions.

In response, the Committee Chairperson, Mr Abdu Katuntu (Bugweri County), said the Court’s decisions do not affect their proceedings.

“ Rather, what this Committee is doing is looking at the allegations post the Ad hoc Committee report and post Parliament,” he said.

Response from MPs

Ms Teddy Nambooze (Mpigi Woman MP) agreed to the idea of resolving the issue either outside the Committee or in the House.

Meanwhile, Mr Atkins Katusabe (Bukonzo West) was infuriated that Ms Namuganza was engaged on her telephone while the meeting was ongoing.