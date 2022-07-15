Museveni orders police boss to protect Naguru land developer

The Minister of Lands, Housing and Urban Development, Ms Judith Nabakooba, has asked the police to provide security to investors who were given pieces of land in Naguru, Kampala.

In a July 12 letter to the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr Martins Okoth-Ochola, Ms Nabakooba said the request follows a directive from President Museveni.

“I received a telephone communication on July 7 from H.E the President directing that you provide security to Ms Internal Medicine of Virginia Ltd to enable them to take possession and develop the land leased to the company by Uganda Land Commission with immediate effect,” she wrote.

She added: “The land is comprised in Plot 25-50 Naguru Road, Kampala Capital City. By copy of this letter, all relevant government agencies are requested to provide the investor [with] the necessary support and cooperation.”

Mr Denis Obbo, the ministry’s spokesperson, confirmed that the letter was written to the police but was not sure whether the directive had been implemented.

“It is important for us as the technical staff to always respect and implement any directives that are given by the President. I also saw the letter from the minister,” Mr Obbo said.

Efforts to get a comment from police spokesperson Fred Enanga were futile as he did not answer our repeated phone calls by press time.

On February 8, Ms Persis Namuganza, the State minister for Housing, while acting on behalf of Ms Nabakooba wrote a similar letter to the IGP.

Ms Namuganza asked for police support to help “respective developers who have acquired titles in enabling them to have access to their land to fulfil their development condition.”

In the same month, the fight for the Nakawa-Naguru land was cast into the spotlight when the State minister for Lands, Mr Sam Mayanja, asked Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja to intervene.

Mr Mayanja said several companies were claiming ownership of sections of the land with no proof of authorisation from President Museveni.

During the Parliament’s adhoc committee inquiry into how individuals and companies acquired 82 acres of the land, the Uganda Land Commission said they did not know the owners of Ms Internal Medicine of Virginia Ltd.

Efforts to get a comment from Ms Nabakooba on whether they have finally established the exact owners of the company and when the development will start, were futile by press time as she did not answer our repeated calls.

In Parliament yesterday, some MPs attempted to grill Ms Nabakooba for going against the ad hoc committee recommendations.

However, Ms Nabakooba said her ministry had not received a copy of the House resolutions on the matter.

Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa then promised to meet the President at an appropriate time to discuss the way forward.