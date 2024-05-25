Minister orders fresh reallocation of stalls in two Masaka main markets

The Minister of Local Government, Mr Raphael Magyezi has ordered the Masaka City authorities to re-allocate all vacant stalls in the two main markets in the city.

The minister’s directive follows an investigation by Masaka City Council authorities that showed several stalls in Masaka Central Market and Nyendo Market are vacant since some were allocated to absentee vendors.

According to Mr Magyezi, it is out of order to allocate stalls to individual vendors and the owners spend over three months without using them.

“I have ordered the city authorities to ensure that all stalls that are owned by ghost vendors are reallocated to other people who can occupy them. It’s also not acceptable to get a stall and sublease it to other people,” he said after meeting Masaka City authorities on Friday evening.

The minister also ordered the closure of open markets in the city, saying there is enough space in the two main markets in the area.

“Those [vendors ] that have been operating from open-air markets are going to get space in the two main markets and leaders should generate a register of all vendors for proper planning,” he added.

“There must be a trade order in all these new cities without street vendors, and hawkers. When all vendors operate in organised areas, it will be easier for local authorities to collect revenue and deliver services which are needed .”