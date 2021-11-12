Minister orders interdiction of senior Bukwo officials

 Minister of Local Government, Mr Raphael Magyezi,  addresses the media at Parliament recently. PHOTO / DAVID LUBOWA

Woniala

By  Micheal Woniala

What you need to know:

  • The accused were last month arrested on the orders of the Resident District Commissioner (RDC), Mr Samuel Mpimbaza Hashaka, after investigations reportedly implicated them in creation of ghost projects in several sub-counties in order to swindle the money. 

The Minister of Local Government, Mr Raphael Magyezi, has directed the Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) of Bukwo District, Mr Swaibu Balaba, to interdict senior officials accused of embezzling funds under the Northern Uganda Social Action Fund (Nusaf) programme.

