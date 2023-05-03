Minister’s last words to Uganda

Col (Rtd) Charles Patrick Okello Engola Macodwogo, the minister of State for Labour, Employment and Industrial Relations, was yesterday morning gunned down at his residence in Kyanja Town, on the outskirts of Kampala City, sending shockwaves around the country.

Ms Betty Amongi, the Minister of Gender, Labour and Social Development, told journalists at Mr Engola’s home that Pte Wilson Sabiiti, who is believed to have fatally shot her junior minister, before turning the gun on himself, was a new bodyguard.

“That very bodyguard was with him in Namutumba where we had Labour Day celebrations yesterday (on Monday),” she said.

Mr Engola’s last public appearance was at the International Labour Day celebrations that were held in Namutumba District on Monday. As co-master of ceremonies, he introduced Ms Amongi to deliver her speech and invite President Museveni to address the nation.

“Your Excellency, the President of the Republic of Uganda,

Your Excellency, the Vice President of the Republic of Uganda,

Your Lordship, the Chief Justice,

The Rt. Hon Deputy Prime Minister,

My colleague members of the Cabinet,

The deputy Inspector General of Government,

All Members of Parliament present here,

All Army Generals, Police and Officers who are here,

Workers and Employers,

Distinguished Guests, Ladies and Gentlemen,

Good Morning, no! Good Afternoon,

I am called Col Charles Patrick Okello Engola Macodwogo. I am the minister of State for Labour, Employment and Industrial Relations.

Your Excellency, it gives me a great pleasure to welcome you, Your Excellency to this function.

Your Excellency, the President of the Republic of Uganda, and the commander-in-chief of the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF), Gen Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, you are most welcome to this celebration of the International Labour Day!

Your Excellency, let me also take the opportunity to welcome all the distinguished guests to this Labour Day celebrations.

Your Excellency, we have the following guests already here with us: Her Excellency the Vice President of the Republic of Uganda is here with us. My Lordship, the Chief Justice is here with us; the Vice Chairman of the National Resistance Movement (NRM), and colleague members of Cabinet; in the interest of time, can you stand up and wave to the President.

Your Excellencies, Ambassadors and High Commissioners, may you stand up and wave to the President; all Members of Parliament present, may you also stand up and wave to the President.

Heads of the Ministries, Agencies and Departments, Statutory Commissions, may you also stand up and wave to the President.

Traditional leaders, religious leaders, Permanent Secretaries, the workers’ and employers’ representatives, may you stand and wave to the President.

Your Excellency, we have the NRM Secretariat who are here; may you wave to the President.

Your Excellency, the theme for today’s celebrations is: “Promoting positive work culture and ethics: A perspective for increased investment, employment opportunities, and household incomes”.

The choice of the theme is strategic in that it helps all of us to reflect on the promotion of positive work culture and ethics as a stepping stone for realisation of national aspirations enshrined in the country’s development agenda, and therefore calls upon everyone to support the promotion of positive work culture and ethics.

My assistants have already explained the synopsis for the Labour Day celebrations. Your Excellency, as I prepare to hand over to my Hon Minister of Gender, Labour and Social Development, allow me to thank the assistant master of ceremonies for the job well done.

I therefore take this opportunity to invite the Minister of Gender, Labour and Social Development to take over the next programme for the day.