Minister tells veterans to stop asking govt for compensation 

State Minister for Luweero Triangle, Ms Alice Kaboyo. PHOTO | COURTESY

By  Rajab Mukombozi

Correspondent

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

  • Ms Kaboyo said the reason why they (veterans) joined the struggle was to remove the then bad regimes and since they have achieved this, there should not be any compensation demands.

The State Minister for Luweero Triangle, Ms Alice Kaboyo, has asked Bush War veterans to stop asking the government for compensation.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.