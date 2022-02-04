Minister woos Saudi investors

The State Minister for Tourism, Mr Martin Mugarra Bahinduka has appealed to Saudi investors to visit Uganda, arguing that the east African country offers many opportunities, given its strategic location, beauty and business prospects.

“As a sector, we are targeting to have more of the Saudis to visit and enjoy this beautiful country just as many Ugandans travel to Saudi Arabia for business, Saudis can also visit Uganda for business because we have got a virgin market. Therefore, having you here will enable you to participate and definitely will help you make good money and benefit,” Mr Bahinduka said while addressing guests at the Saudia Airlines’ inaugural dinner held at Serena hotel in Kampala on Wednesday.

According to him, since Uganda is an agricultural country, there's has been a challenge of exporting cargo to Saudi Arabia because of limited flights.

“Having a direct flight is a big opportunity for the Agricultural sector as it will ease access to the markets in Saudi Arabia,” he said.

Mr Faizal Mbalire from the ministry of works who represented the Minister of State for Transport, Mr Fred Byamukama said government values air transport because it generates benefits for customers and the wider economy by providing speed connection between world cities.

“Therefore, as a country we are so happy that we have finally got Saudia Airlines starting direct flights," he said.

According to him, air transport is an important enabler to achieving economic growth and development since it facilitates integration into the global economy and provides virtual connectivity on national, regional and international spacess thus generating trade and tourism.

Saudia Airlines’ vice president, Mr Almusaed Musaed Mohammed, lauded the government for allowing them to operate in the Ugandan airspace.