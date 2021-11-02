Ministers, security chiefs to pay toll fees at Entebbe expressway– Gen Katumba

The minister for works and transport, Gen Edward Katumba Wamala on Tuesday said that all the ministers, security personnel and very important persons, including the ambassadors shall pay the tolling fees at Kampala-Entebbe expressway when the government starts collecting the fees in January 2022.

Gen Wamala made the revelations while at the launch of the stakeholders’ engagement for the operations and maintenance phase of the Kampala-Entebbe expressway toll road project at Kajjansi toll building.

“Only two categories of vehicles will be exempted from paying these tolls and these are enshrined in the Road Act, the emergency vehicles of fire brigade and ambulances and the presidential Convoy. All ministers, Resident District Commissioners, security chiefs with government flags, Members of Parliament are advised to pay monthly in advance to avoid any inconveniences,” he said.

He further said that the ministers should inform their permanent secretaries to pay the tolling fees in advance because they will not be allowed to access the road free of charge.

“The collection of tolling fees will begin next year in January but this month and next month, the government shall be educating people on the importance of the road and also see how the electronic systems work such that when we begin we do not get the excuse of traffic jam on Entebbe expressway and also get feedback from the people and see what they need to improve before the official commencement,” he added.

In April, 2021, Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA) signed a five-year contract extendable with EGIS road Operations S.A to undertake the operation and maintenance including the toll collection of the 25 kilometer section of the road between Busega and Mpala interchanges and 1.2 kilometer section on Munyonyo spur.

The contract engineer of the project, Mr Julius Mucunguzi said the one-off design and construction works is at 40 percent physical progress.

He said that there has been improvement of road safety facilities including road signs, road studs, rail guards, delineators, antiglare screens and fencing.

“Procurement of all lightening poles is ongoing, setting out of lightening pole locations is complete and the installation of express lightening is expected to kick off in November 2021,” he said.

Eng Julius Mucunguzi said that the Entebbe expressway shall have independent traffic monitoring systems and tolling operation system to help them access how many road users they have.

“The police traffic control systems shall remain there to oversee the criminal incidents and monitor traffic as well traffic flow and we shall be working jointly,” he said.

Ms Allen Kagina, the executive director Uganda Roads Authority said that the Contractor EGIS will provide broad range of services to the government and road users, including route patrol and incident management, road safety furniture, local jobs and timely and efficient operation and maintenance services.

Charges

Value of contract Shs122,863,844,023

Class 1 Motorcycles >400cc Shs3,000 per passage

Class 2 Light Vehicles Shs5,000 per passage

Class 3 Medium goods vehicles (2-3 axles) Shs10,000 per passage

Class 4 Large goods vehicles and buses (4-5) Shs15,000 per passage and Large good vehicles (6 or More axles) Shs18,000

Discounts

1. Frequent User Discounts to get 50 percent discount for seven day return trips purchased in advance.

2. Monthly Frequent Users to get 70 percent for 30 days return trips purchased in advance 3. Electronic user cards to get 10 percent discounted rate per trip.







