Ministers, security chiefs to pay toll fees at Entebbe expressway– Gen Katumba

The minister for works and transport, Gen Edward Katumba Wamala (left) and other government officials and dignitaries pictured taking a tour of the toll plazas along Kampala-Entebbe expressway. PHOTOS/RACHEL MABALA

By  Benson Tumusiime

The minister for works and transport, Gen Edward Katumba Wamala on Tuesday said that all the ministers, security personnel and very important persons, including the ambassadors shall pay the tolling fees at Kampala-Entebbe expressway when the government starts collecting the fees in January 2022.

