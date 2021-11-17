Prime

Museveni stops Shs7b annual pay to URBRA

President Museveni and members of the parliamentary committee on NSSF and special interest groups  after the meeting at the State House Entebbe yesterday. PHOTO/PPU

By  Our Reporter

What you need to know:

  • The President directed that the Uganda Retirement Benefits Regulatory Authority immediately stop taking money from the NSSF.

Government has agreed with the workers representatives that while the Ministry of Finance appoints and supervises the regulatory body of the National Social Security Fund (NSSF), the Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development will appoint the board that will constitute workers, employers and government representatives.

