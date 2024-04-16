Ministry targets 22 million children in mass deworming campaign

The Health Ministry has said they will administer 22 million doses of dewormers to children this month.

“The worm infections have serious consequences on the health and nutrition wellbeing of individuals. The effects can include intestinal inflammation and obstruction, interfere with nutrient uptake leading to anaemia (low blood levels), malnutrition, impaired mental and physical development," Dr Henry Mwebesa, the Director General of Health Services at the Ministry said.

Dr Mwebesa highlighted these risks on Monday while receiving an additional 2.5 million Albendazole tablets donated by Food for the Hungry to improve child health.

Statistics from the Ministry of Health show that up to 53 percent of children under five and 32 percent of women of reproductive age have anaemia, often linked to worm infections.

Dr Mwebesa said the donation would boost the effectiveness of the Integrated Child Health Days (ICHD) program running throughout April. Children aged between one to 14 years will receive the dewormers at schools, hospitals, during community outreaches, and even in places of worship.

The country director of Food for the Hungry, Malvern Chikanya, emphasized that the donation, valued at $70,000, would contribute to "decreased anaemia, improved nutrition, increased growth and weight gain, improved cognitive development," among other benefits for children.

“The 2.5 million doses of Albendazole (400mg) are enough to cover 2.5 million children, which translates to about 22.1 percent of the target children (11.3 million) for the Integrated Child Health Days April round. Following the official procurement system mandated by the government. FH facilitated shipping and delivery of the donated albendazole tablets through the National Medical Stores (NMS) in-country,” the country director said.

Dr Mwebesa urged Ugandans to practice good hygiene to prevent worm infections, which spread through contaminated soil, dirty water, unwashed fruits and vegetables, and undercooked meat. He clarified that the Ministry already had some dewormer stock, and this donation helps bridge the gap.