Missing Rwandan musician, poet joined Uganda rebels- police

Innocent Bahati, 29, published critical poems on YouTube, has been missing since February 7 last year, stoking fear among rights groups who say the space for free speech in the tightly-controlled East African nation is increasingly shrinking. PHOTO/ COURTESY 

  • Last week, more than 100 writers including award-winning Canadian novelist Margaret Atwood wrote an open letter to Kagame to express their "grave concern" and ask him to intervene in finding Bahati.  

A renowned Rwandan poet and singer who disappeared more than a year ago in a case that drew international concern has joined a rebel group, police said Wednesday. 
Innocent Bahati, 29, published critical poems on YouTube, has been missing since February 7 last year, stoking fear among rights groups who say the space for free speech in the tightly-controlled East African nation is increasingly shrinking.

