Kakwenza: How he slipped out of Uganda, vows to return

Kakwenza Rukirabashaija, a prominent Ugandan satirical writer and an outspoken government critic appears in court on charges of offensive communication involving insulting the country's ruling family in  Kampala, Uganda on February 01, 2022. PHOTO / AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Rukirabashaija has been repeatedly arrested since "The Greedy Barbarian" was published and said he was previously tortured while being interrogated by military intelligence.
  • He said he escaped via neighbouring Rwanda after taking a boda boda motorcycle taxi to the border and walked over the hills on a small path to avoid detection.
  • He refused to disclose his current location and said he had not yet settled on his final destination, although Germany, Denmark or the United States were all possibilities.

An award-winning Ugandan author and fierce government critic who fled the country after being "tortured" in custody told AFP on Thursday he planned to return home despite his ordeal.
Kakwenza Rukirabashaija, 33, slipped out of Uganda on Wednesday to seek treatment abroad for his injuries, ahead of a criminal trial in a case that has triggered international concern. 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.