Mistrust in govt slows free land registration

Marino Okello, 78, is supported by relatives as he receives his customary land title from Pader RDC Dusman Okee at Pader Sub-county headquarters last Wednesday. PHOTO/TOBBIAS JOLLY OWINY

By  Tobbias Jolly Owiny

Correspondent

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

  • In 2015, the ministry, using NGOs, rolled out registration of customary land in the whole country starting from Kasese District. 

The Ministry of Lands, Housing and Urban Development has blamed the low registration of customary land across the country on mistrust in the government.

