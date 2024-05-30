Mityana village in shock after suspected ADF militant shot dead

Locals of a village in Mityana District were left in shock after a resident was shot dead in what was believed to be a security operation against Allied Democratic Forces [ADF] elements, authorities have said.

On Tuesday at about 11pm, a shooting claimed the life of a man only identified by locals as Musiramu, who was in his rented room at the time of the incident.

His neighbour Derrick Senyonga told Monitor that armed security personnel in black uniforms descended on the village and shot Musiramu on the forehead.

"Two operatives emerged from a police patrol full of armed men. They knocked on his door and when he refused to open, one of them kicked the door open and a terrified Musiramu attempted to run away. They shot him dead," he said.

Before the shooting, Ssenyoga claimed, security operatives first ordered Musiramu's neighbours to enter their houses.

“We are still in shock as residents because no one in security at any level has come out to explain the whole incident,” he said on Wednesday.

The deceased's body was put on a police patrol by the operatives themselves who are believed to have conveyed it to Mityana General Hospital, according to Ssenyonga.

Village defence secretary Apollo Kironde said the deceased was “a friendly and jolly person,” adding that “no bad behavior had been heard about him.’’

“Musiraamu came to our village about three months ago and had set up a tomato garden. He has been a good guy and as residents, we really doubt that he was a rebel,” he noted.

Kizimizo Village defence secretary Apollo Kironde gestures during an interview with Monitor on May 29, 2024. PHOTO/ENOCK MATOVU

“Many of Musiramu's neigbours have been entering his room but reported nothing strange which could link him to subversion activities,” the local leader noted.

George William Katuramu, an area councillor representing Serinnya Parish at Maanyi Sub County, tasked security agencies to explain the incident.

“If security agencies got intelligence information linking him to rebels activities, let them come out clearly so that residents get clear information and avoid speculation,” he urged.

When contacted, Wamala Regional Police Commander Racheal Kawala declined to comment about the incident and referred this reporter to police spokesperson Fred Enanga.