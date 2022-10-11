Mixed reactions over Shs15m pay for Museveni aide on cows

The new presidential adviser on indigenous cattle will earn more than double the salary of the current highest paid medical doctor.

President Museveni on July 31 appointed Dr Nassan Mutembeya Tandekwire as a Senior Presidential advisor on indigenous cattle with a salary – personal to holder of Shs15 million.

However, Dr Tandekwire’s salary has caused a stir among Ugandans with some questioning the criterion used in determining his salary given that other presidential advisors and assistants earn salaries ranging from Shs2.2m and Shs7m.

“…I designate ambassador Dr Rashid Semuddu as special envoy to Qatar and I appoint Dr Nassan Tandekwire as Senior Presidential Advisor on indigenous cattle,” Mr Museveni’s letter reads in part.

The President’s letter is also copied to the Minister for the Presidency, Ms Milly Babalanda, State House Comptroller Jane Barekye, Principal Private Secretary to the President Kenneth Omona, and first daughter Diana Kamuntu Kyaremeera.

Our attempts to establish how the remuneration of presidential advisers is determined hit a snag as the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Public Service, Ms Catherine Bitarakwate, couldn’t be reached for a comment yesterday.

Article 171 of the Constitution states that the President may, after consultation with the appropriate service commission, establish offices in the Public Service of the Government of Uganda.

The President’s senior press secretary, Mr Sandor Walusimbi, did not answer our calls by press time. His deputy Faruk Kirunda’s mobile phone was also off.

Dr Tandekwire declined to offer details of his new role when contacted yesterday. “That’s a presidential appointment and it was confidential but I don’t know how it appeared on social media. I don’t think that it’s healthy to discuss it with you [the media]. Why would you want to know my responsibilities?” he asked.

Although some colleagues in the profession criticised the President for being ‘unfair’ in paying presidential advisors, Dr Oledo defended him, arguing that their duties are ‘special’ and deserve a higher pay.

“We need to look at the nature of responsibility for that job because this is an indigenous cattle project where the government targets to create a market for our cattle, thus increasing our Gross Domestic Product. I think that pay is commensurate with the responsibilities attached,” he said.

He added that Dr Tandekwire’s new role requires technical experience in handling indigenous cattle.

In May, the Allied Health Professionals Alliance and Uganda Nurses and Midwives Union (UNMU) went to strike accusing the government of failure to implement the collective bargaining agreement made in 2017 to have their pay increased.

However, they called off the strike after the government reassured them that their issues would be addressed.

Political commentator Ndebesa Mwambutsya said Dr Tandekwire’s salary can only be worth it if he will be doing expert work, which includes increasing productivity, preserving and promoting indigenous cattle.

“If he was appointed on technical grounds then he needs to be attached to an institution where he can be held accountable. We also need to know his job description and how this will benefit the country because this is the only way Ugandans are going to get value for money,’’ he said.

Qatar-Uganda cattle deal

Dr Nassan Mutembeya Tandekwire wrote to the President on May 25 seeking to bring Qataris (natives of Qatar) to his Kisozi farm in August or September to know about the Ankole cattle.

The President appointed his daughter Diana Kamuntu Kyaremeera to coordinate with Dr Tandekwire to arrange for the Quataris visit.

However, the President doesn’t want the Qataris to spend their money on any of his farms.