Mob breaks into Kaliro police, lynches suspect

An angry mob on Thursday stormed a police station in Kaliro District and allegedly lynched a suspected traditional healer and injured another with the pair accused of exhuming a corpse.

Police said a group of yet to be identified furious people overpowered the Force’s officers, breaking into the cells.

“Upon gaining access to the suspects, they pelted stones and cut Paul Mingwa to death while the other (only identified as Batumule) escaped upon opening cells,” said Busoga North Regional police spokesperson ASP Micheal Kasadha.

He further identified the deceased as a resident of Bukunya zone, Namwiwa Town Council in Kaliro District.

According to police, the other traditional healer, who was injured during the mob attack is currently detained at Kaliro Central Police Station after being rearrested by local leaders and residents.

Locals suspected the two to have exhumed the remains of Natwooli Kawaa on May 6, 2023 at Bukunya Village, Bukaire Ward Namwiwa Town council in Kaliro District.

“The territorial Police in Kaliro District are investigating a suspected case of murder by mob of a 36-year-old traditional healer,” ASP Kasadha said on Thursday.

Background

Preliminary investigations suggest that on May 6, 2023, unknown people illegally exhumed Natwooli’s remains.

“Upon search of the remains by the relatives of the deceased, they found the skull and the feet skeleton in the nearby sugar plantation. This prompted them to report a case at Namwiwa police station,” ASP Kasadha told Monitor.

He said the crime scene was visited by security operatives who recovered and profiled relevant exhibits.

“The two were subsequently arrested and handed over to Namwiwa police station with the help of the local leaders. Further investigations were conducted, and the sniffer dog was introduced to the scene, and it traced the scent up to the homes of the suspects who were already in police custody. Still in their homes, relevant exhibits were recovered,” he said.