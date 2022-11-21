Mob kills three suspected pig thieves in Kagadi

A mob in Kagadi District has killed three people after suspecting them to be behind a spate of home invasions in the area.

It is reported that the trio on Saturday at around 11.30PM raided Buligira cell in Mpeefu Town Council and stole a pig from one of the residents.

But the owner happened to know in time and made an alarm attracting other residents who started pursuing the thieves. They were later arrested and beaten to death before setting their bodies on fire.

The deceased have been identified as Gerald Nuwalimpa,27, Elisa Tubiryomuhangi,25, and Swaibu Amon,30, all residents of Kibengo cell in Buligira ward, Mpeefu Town Council.

Mr James Ampiire, one of the residents told this reporter that theft of domestic animals had become too rampant in the area.

Mr Robert Nkwasibwe, the Mpeefu Town Council Chairman said that although he notified the police, it was already too late for the thieves to be saved.

Mr Julius Hakiza, the Albertine Region Police Spokesperson, confirmed the incident, expressing concern over residents taking the laws into their hands and killing suspects.