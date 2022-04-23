Residents’ resilience pays off as six thieves are arrested in two villages

An operation by residents of Bukaya East and West Villages in Njeru Municipal Council, Buikwe District has led to the arrest of six suspected thieves, including four juveniles, all led by their leader commonly known as Big Pin.

The operation, which was carried out on Wednesday night, also netted one of the suspects with an exotic Billy Goat allegedly stolen from St Patrick Primary School in Njeru.

Mr Michael Tabewo, the school’s head teacher, said the gardener alerted him of the missing goat, but after a few minutes, he received a call that it had been intercepted by a thief who was trying to sell it at one of the abattoirs.

The Bukaya East Village LC1 chairperson, Mr Ernest Ssenyonjo, said theft and physical attacks on people returning from work at night were on the increase and had put residents on edge.

He attributed the spike in the area to youths, most of whom have failed to return to school.

“The operation was prompted by one of the thugs who went to St Patrick Primary School and stole a Billy Goat worth Shs400,000 and kept it at a friend’s place who knew the owner.

“Unfortunately, when he returned in the morning, he was arrested by the defense secretary, who tasked him to mention all his accomplices, and when he did so, five others were hunted down and officers from Njeru Police took them into custody,” he said.

The Ssezibwa Region Police Spokesperson, Ms Hellen Butoto, said six suspects are in custody, with a Billy Goat as exhibit.

She added that four of the suspects are between the age of 14 and 16 years, while two are aged 19 and 22 years. “Police are in touch with the probation office to handle the matter concerning the juveniles and send them to a remand home,” she said.

But Mr Ssenyonjo is disappointed that the majority of the suspects are underage and cannot be subjected to a court process.

“They are very dangerous and move with knives, machetes and hammers,” he said, urging the government to amend the law [that states that criminals from between the age of 12-17 years are juveniles] lowered to 15 years and offenders subjected to jail time.

Mr Jimmy Okeey, the Bukaya West Village LC1 chairperson, said every night, he has been receiving calls of house break-ins and fortunately, the suspects are known to the residents.

Mr Aaron Tebandeke, a resident, said this is the second time the community is handing over suspects to police, although he thinks they risk being released back to the community and warned of mob justice if it happens.

Mr Charles Tooko, a retired security officer, said on Tuesday, a bag of charcoal was stolen from his home during the rain.