Molly Katanga lists 15 grounds for bail

Molly Katanga, the key suspect remanded in connection with the murder of her husband, has listed 15 grounds for the High Court to consider and release her on bail.

Ms Katanga was charged with the murder of her husband Henry Katanga before Nakawa Chief Magistrates Court on January 24. She was then remanded to the Women’s Wing of Luzira Prison, where she remains to date.

But Ms Katanga, through her lawyers, Kampala Associated Advocates (KAA) and Tumusiime, Kabega & Co. Advocates, now wants to regain her temporary freedom pending the hearing of the murder case that she is battling.

“I have been advised by my lawyers that my medical condition, coupled with advanced age of 55 years, qualify as special circumstances and considerations for the grant of bail,” Ms Katanga states in her bail application.

Ms Katanga also said before her court appearance, she had spent two months at the International Hospital Kampala (IHK) where she underwent five surgeries, hence needing specialised treatment, which isn’t in prison.

Katanga, a wealthy businessman, was reportedly found dead in his living room on November 2 last year.

The prosecution claims Ms Molly Katanga, with malice aforethought, killed her husband. Ms Katanga is charged alongside four other suspects including her two daughters Patricia Kakwanza, and Martha Nkwanzi.