Monitor farm clinic: Farmers urged to embrace hybrid crops

Farmers who want to get more returns from farming have been challenged to study the viability of the farm projects and use of technologies.

This was during the 36th edition of the Seeds of Gold farm clinic held at National Semi-Arid Resources Research Institute (NaSARRI) in Serere District.

The Seeds of Gold farm clinic is organised by Nation Media Group in partnership with Bank of Uganda, Stanbic Bank and Jubilee Allianz General Insurance.

The Naro deputy director general-in-charge of agriculture technology promotion, Dr Sadik Kassim, said hybrid seeds have high vigour and yields.

Hybrid vigour, also known as heterosis is a phenomenon where such seeds have yield and plant growth greater than that of their parents.

Dr Kassim said on many occasions, some farmers have accused Naro of seemingly encouraging the use of hybrid seed against the open pollinated varieties (OPV) with the reason being their inability to buy the seed every season of planting.

But he said the yield of hybrid seeds is in most cases double, which attracts better returns in terms of money and food security.

“I encourage you to grow hybrid, the open pollinated varieties get contaminated when they are planted overtime,” Dr Kassim told the farmers at the farm clinic.

He said the name of the farm clinic, Seeds of Gold, means there is gold in agriculture, adding that that gold can only be harvested when we have the knowledge.

Mr Kassim said partners of the farm clinic are there to address factors of production, for instance capital, fertilisers, seed, and insurance.

Justification

He said the new crop varieties that Naro has developed such as cassava cut on labour costs, adding that the farmers only weed them twice before harvest.

Mr Kassim said the new cassava varieties are able to form a canopy, meaning they suffocate the undergrowth of weeds and thus ensure high yields.

Mr Michael Ugen, the director of NaSARRI, urged farmers to make good use of the centre to acquire knowledge on the best agricultural practices for better yields.

Mr James Ochan, the principal technician in the sunflower department at NaSARRI, some farmers prefer the open pollinated varieties (OPV) because of their ability to sprout again when planted the next season, forgetting that their ability to yield reduces overtime.

He said whereas hybrid sunflower seed can earn a farmer between about 1,600kgs per acre, the open pollinated variety can only earn a farmer about 1,000 kilograms if good agronomical practices are implemented.

“Besides the high yields associated with hybrids, they are early maturing, and that means early money into one’s pocket,” Mr Ochan said.

Ms Sarah Natongo, the head of credit analysis and publicity at Stanbic Bank, said as a financial institution, they offer agricultural loans that farmers should embrace in order to increase their productivity.

She said these products are open to farmers who express their interest and those who have better success stories.

In the same spirit of serving and giving back to the community, Ms Natongo said besides the interface with farmers in Serere, they also handed over 100 boxes of mama kits to pregnant mothers at the district health centre IV.