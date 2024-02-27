More details emerge on clan head’s killing 





The suspect in the murder of the Buganda Kingdom clan leader has regained consciousness and can ably talk after getting treatment from Mulago National Referral Hospital.

Mr Noah Luggya, who survived a mob action with injuries, was with two others, including Enoch Sserunkuma (now deceased) when they attacked Daniel Bbosa, the head of Endiga (sheep) clan, as he was driving home.

Luggya’s health is very critical in solving the killing of Bbosa.

A security source, who preferred anonymity, said they visited him yesterday at Mulago, where he is receiving treatment under tight security but they were not able to extract a statement from him because he has not fully recovered.

“A team of senior police officers led by the Kampala Metropolitan Police Commander Steven Tanui visited him to see how he is responding to the treatment at Mulago hospital. He was able to talk to the medical team and understand what was going on. It is good progress on our side,” a source said.

Bbosa was shot dead while he was driving his wife and maid back home at around 6pm.

The bullet-riddled car at the crime scene on February 26, 2024.

Police spokesperson Fred Enanga said three suspects on a motorcycle waited for their victim along the road and when he drove past them, they overtook him and later made a U-turn.

“When they approached Bbosa’s vehicle, they discharged three bullets that hit him in the head and died in his car seat. The wife and the maid were not injured. It was after the shooting that the boda boda riders pursued the killers to the Bulange area where they intercepted them,” Mr Enanga said.

Sserunkuuma was beaten to death while Luggya sustained injuries. The third suspect, who is yet to be identified, fled and is still on the run.

The killer gun, an AK47, and a motorcycle were recovered.

Mr Enanga said Luggya had been examined and he was found without any skull injuries or bone fractures after he sustained a beating by the mob. Having no head and fractures is good news to the investigators because they see a high chance that the key suspect will recover and have a sound mind to be able to narrate to them the plot of the crime and the motive.

“We are also examining the CCTV cameras and other exhibits under the movements of the suspects,” Mr Enanga said.

He said the killer weapon was handed over to the ballistic experts yesterday for examination to establish the ownership and whether it has ever been used in other crimes or not.