More pupils can’t read – report

Pupils of Nakasero Primary School in Kampala attend a lesson in 2019. In terms of pupil performance by region, the central region is far in the lead. PHOTO/JOSEPH KIGGUNDU

By  Damali Mukhaye  &  JANE NAFULA 

What you need to know:

  • Most affected are learners from eastern and northern parts of the country.

The number of primary school children who cannot read has increased as a result of the prolonged closure of schools in the country to combat the spread of Covid-19, the new Uwezo report has revealed.
