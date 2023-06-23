More research needed in child health, HIV - experts

The Minister of Health, Dr Jane Ruth Aceng, has highlighted the need to build research capacity to address the health disparities affecting children, adolescents and their families.

Dr Aceng made the remarks at the 2023 Forum on Child and Adolescent Global Health Research and Capacity Building.

“As a region, we face multiple health challenges affecting children, adolescents and their families, and these include existing endemic diseases, such as, HIV, tuberculosis and malaria; emerging and reemerging infectious diseases, such as Ebola, and non-communicable diseases. It is, therefore, critical to train the next generation of researchers who are well versed with working with multi-disciplinary teams to optimise health outcomes for populations,’ Dr Aceng said during the forum which attracted over 40 researchers and research trainees representing universities from across the globe.



According to her, the government greatly values evidence-based research as it formulates policies and programs to improve the wellbeing of children and communities.



“A 2017 Lancet Report found that only 35 percent of scientific publications addressing research interventions in low middle income countries include authors who work in low middle income settings. Secondly, few African scholars on the continent are able to find funding for their research programmes, primarily due to lack of infrastructure to develop research projects, and most research interventions for sub-Saharan Africa are still guided by theoretical models originated in the global north, which lack contextual relevance,” Dr Aceng says.



According to Prof Fred Ssewamala, an Associate Dean for Transdisciplinary Research at Washington University in St Louis, and the founder of the International Centre for Child Health and Development (ICHAD), children and adolescents in sub-Saharan Africa, and in Uganda in particular, face multiple obstacles which prohibit their healthy development and adherence to HIV treatment.



“The Bridges-Round 2 study that we are conducting in Greater Masaka examines the longitudinal impact of an economic empowerment intervention on HIV risk prevention and care outcomes. One of the preliminary findings is that children aged 10 are not adhering to their ARV medication because they forget, want to be like other children who don’t have to take the drugs, and because of poverty. When people are poor they will not have the transport to pick up ARVs from health centres or the food required to eat before taking the medication,” he says.



The Bridges-Round 2 study, which is working with over 40 clinics and health centres in Greater Masaka, is trying to figure out if there will be a difference to adherence in ARV medication if the poor families are economically empowered.



Another study working in over 200 schools is focusing on the effects of stigma.



“Stigma is more pronounced in controlled places, such as boarding schools. Once children leave the dormitories in the morning, they are not allowed back until 6pm. So, taking ARVs is a problem. Should the children take them under cover, or should they disclose their status to the matron?” Prof Ssewamala asks rhetorically.



Ms Proscovia Nabunya, an associate professor at Washington University in St Louis, says group-based interventions are more adequate in addressing stigma.



“Preliminary findings of the study indicate that participating in group-based interventions is associated with reduction in mental health challenges and depression. However, it is also associated with an increase in treatment adherence among children living with HIV. Group-based therapies are also important because individual therapies are too expensive and besides, we do not have many therapists in Uganda,” she says.



The funding and mentorship support, through grants, extended by ICHAD to researchers and people interested in research in Uganda, gives them an opportunity to connect with people in the field of child health and HIV.