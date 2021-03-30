Morning downpour disrupts PLE examinations

By U R N More by this Author

Heavy rains on Tuesday morning disrupted Primary Leaving Examinations (PLE) in various parts of the country.

Due to the downpour, most teachers failed to access examination storage centres to receive the materials.

At Mukono Police Division, Uganda National Examination Board (UNEB) coordinators and head teachers were not at the examination storage centre by 8:00 am.

At Jinja Road Police station, only one examination coordinator was at the centre.

Ms Eve Konde, the Kampala Area Supervisor said that the rains had disorganised the distribution of examination materials.

"We normally sit for these exams during the rainy season. So, people should not be shocked about what is happening. Some schools may get the materials late but it should not be a very big issue," she said.

At Nabweru examination storage centre, the distribution of exams begun as early as 7:00 am despite UNEB regulations that state the process is supposed to start at 8:30 am.

"We started early to have a smooth distribution process. It is raining, so we wanted schools to be able to pick papers as they walk in. We know the rain will cause some delays," Mr Innocent Lwanga, the Municipal Education Officer, said.

During national examination days, pupils are encouraged to be at school as early as 7:30 a.m or earlier.

However, by 8:20 am, most pupils were still arriving at various schools.

At Sam Iga Memorial Primary School in Maganjo, Wakiso District, some candidates arrived at 7:30 am.

In other parts of the country, the situation was not any different.

In some hard to reach areas of Mukono District such as Kimenyedde, Seeta-Namuganga, Mpatta, Nakisunga and Kkoome Islands, most head teachers were stranded.

Mr Steven Mugisha, the head teacher of St Kizito Kawongo Primary School in Kimenyedde Sub- county said that UNEB should in future provide favourable transport means to assist schools in rural areas during such circumstances.

"We cannot go to pick the exams. The roads are impassable. We are stuck and will not be able to pick the papers early because even when the rain stops, that does not mean we can leave straight away," he said.

In Luwero District, the downpour paralysed the transportation of exams to various schools.

Mr Robert Kulabako, the chairperson of Luweero District Private Primary Schools’ Association says that by 8:00 am, the schools had not yet received examination papers.

Mr Kulabako said that there would be more delays because some schools are located in areas where roads are impassable whenever it rains.

He, however, said that most candidates won’t be affected since they have been staying at schools in compliance with the Standard Operating Procedures that were set by the Ministry of Education to control the spread of COVID-19.