Mother arrested for burning daughter over meat theft

Police in Luweero have arrested a 27-year- old woman for allegedly torturing her 4-year- old daughter on August 14, 2023 over meat theft.

“It is alleged that the suspect identified as Aisha Nampima, a resident Kiyenje Zone in Luweero Town Council, was seen by residents burning, kicking and beating her own daughter accusing her of stealing meat,” Savannah Region Police Spokesperson ASP Sam Twineamazima said.

Concerned residents responded through the Butuntumula Sub County Councilor Salim Zimula who informed the police, and helped evacuate the child to hospital.

“This is not the first time that Nampiima is torturing her child. When some residents approached her, she was less concerned and insisted that she was disciplining her for stealing meat. I decided to involve the police,” Zimula told Monitor.

Luweero Town Council resident and eyewitness Annet Nakamate explained that the suspect (Nampiima) locked herself inside her house as she beat up the toddler.

“We heard the little girl pleading for mercy from her mother and possibly thought that the mother was disciplining the girl for being stubborn. We did not know that the victim was in danger from her own mother,” she observed.

Now, police say that Nampiima caused bodily injuries to the minor when she mercilessly burnt and kicked the defenseless child at the family’s rented home.

“We have the suspect under police custody to help with investigations in a case of child torture. The victim is undergoing treatment at Luweero Hospital,” ASP Sam revealed.

Luweero District Probation Officer Joyce Namigadde noted that her office had already visited the victim at Luweero Hospital.

“The little girl is out of danger and responding to treatment. We are also in contact with the police to find out what exactly happened,” she added.

In December 2022, Court in Luweero District handed a mother an 18-month jail term for pleading guilty to charges of subjecting her 2-year-old baby to cruel, inhuman treatment causing bodily harm.