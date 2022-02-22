Motorists crash into 39 CCTV cameras

Police have warned the public, especially motorists, who have intentionally or unintentionally crashed into 39 of their Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) camera poles installed on drive ways.

Mr Fred Enanga, the police spokesperson, while addressing journalists in a weekly briefing yesterday at the police headquarters in Kampala, said they are registering an increase in cases of motor vehicles crashing into the CCTV camera poles.

Mr Enanga stated that of the 39 cameras, 10 have been damaged beyond repair, while 25 damaged sites had to be reinstated.

He said two automatic number plate recognition camera sites were damaged and reinstated while the other two were damaged beyond repair.

Mr Enanga explained that the damage to the cameras impacts on their ability to monitor the safety and security of persons and their properties.

“We want to come out strongly to caution drivers and other road users and even owners of the vehicles to know that the cameras are there for a reason, which is to monitor the security along the CCTV zones and eliminate those threats,” he cautioned.

“Some of the drivers have been crashing into these poles under the influence of alcohol while others use them as stoppers due to break failures and other vehicle mechanical conditions,” he added.

The police spokesperson revealed that a number of arrests have since been made in this regard.

He further warned the motorists that besides being taken to court for prosecution, those found culpable will also pay for the costs of replacing the damaged cameras.

Mentally ill man stones police officer to death

Police are mourning one of their officers who was killed by a man suffering a mental illness.

Police spokesperson Fred Enanga yesterday told journalists at the police headquarters in Naguru, Kampala, that Special Police Constable Francis Tindebwa, who was working at Kyegegwa District Police Station, was killed while on duty at the police station.

He said the man hit Tindebwa with a stone that cracked his skull. The police officer was taken to Kyegegwa hospital and later transferred to Mulago hospital where he was pronounced dead on Sunday.

Mr Enanga said residents suffering mental illness often come to the police station but this time, the man was a bit charged.