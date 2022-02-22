Motorists crash into 39 CCTV cameras

 Police officers monitor CCTV camera footage in Kampala. PHOTO/ FILE

By  Benson Tumusiime  &  Priscilla Maloba

What you need to know:

  • The police spokesperson revealed that a number of arrests have since been made in this regard.

Police have warned the public, especially motorists, who have intentionally or unintentionally crashed into 39 of their Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) camera poles installed on drive ways.

