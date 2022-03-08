Moyo school closed after strike over disco dance

A school in Moyo District. Two schools in the West Nile Sub-region reported strikes over the weekend.  

By  Felix Warom Okello

What you need to know:

  • The sources said the students requested for a dance but the school administration did not allow it, saying it was not in tandem with school regulations. 

Authorities in Moyo District yesterday closed St Andrew’s Secondary School in West Nile Sub-region  following a strike by the students. 

