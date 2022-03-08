Moyo school closed after strike over disco dance

Authorities in Moyo District yesterday closed St Andrew’s Secondary School in West Nile Sub-region following a strike by the students.

The strike, sources say, was due to the school authorities not allowing the students to have a dance on the International Women’s Day today.

The sources said the students requested for a dance but the school administration did not allow it, saying it was not in tandem with school regulations.

This angered the students, who on Sunday night smashed windows of classrooms and dormitories, windscreens of the school bus and three other vehicles that were parked at the school compound. They also broke part of the fence.

In an interview with Daily Monitor yesterday, the West Nile Police public relations officer, Ms Josephine Angucia, said: “Police were called to contain the situation. They fired some bullets in the air to stop the violence.”

Ms Angucia added that six students were arrested to assist with investigations.

“A strike is not only criminal but against the academic development of the students and anyone who involves him/herself in a strike will be arrested and prosecuted according to the law,” she said.

While announcing the closure of the school yesterday, the Moyo deputy Resident District Commissioner, Mr Kennedy Chemonges, said: “There should be indefinite suspension and closure of the school because the reason [for the strike] was not genuine. This is to protect the school property from being damaged if students are allowed to stay here.”

He said the students would return after meetings are held with parents and would be screened.

“The cost of the damage done by students on the structures will be met by the parents. We do not allow these kinds of actions by students. If there are some grievances against the administration, this should be solved amicably,” Mr Chemonges said.

Previously

On Sunday, authorities closed St Joseph’s College Ombaci in Arua City in West Nile Sub-region and unceremoniously sent home about 1,000 students following a destructive strike on Saturday night.