MP moots Bill to downsize Parliament

Rushenyi County MP Ms Naome Kabasharira speaks before the Ntungamo District Council on Thursday. Photo | Perez Rumanzi

By  Perez Rumanzi

What you need to know:

  • Ms Kabasharira who is also former woman MP Ntungamo District reasons that a huge parliament is expensive to facilitate but also adds no value to service delivery at the lower level.

The Rushenyi County Member of Parliament, Ms Naome Kabasharira, says she is preparing a bill that shall see parliament downsized to have each district represented by only two people, a male, and a female.

