MP Rukaari petitions State House Unit over arrest

Mbarara City North MP Robert Mwesigwa Rukaari has petitioned the State House Anti-Corruption Unit, protesting the manner in which he was arrested and sent to Luzura prison last week over an outstanding debt of about Shs702m.

The MP in his petition claims the manner in which he was arrested was demeaning of him as a legislator, which high-handedness, he wants the anti-graft unit to investigate and punish those found culpable.

“As a Member of Parliament, I am a keen believer in the rule of law and transparency in the administration of justice, but the demeaning events that happened on March 1 following my arrest and incarceration to Luzira prison, leave a lot to be desired and deserve to be addressed as we forge our way for the future,” MP Rukaari wrote in his March 11 petition to the Brig Gen Henry Isoke, the head of the State House Anti-Corruption Unit.

He added: “This is to register my complaint against various government officials that include ASP Mukiibi Karim and another, court bailiff Moses Kirunda and assistant registrars of the Commercial Court….”

Efforts to reach out to Brig Gen Isoke yesterday were futile since his known mobile phone number was switched off.

The legislator, who also doubles as the NRM party national chairperson for the Entrepreneurs League, was arrested on March 1 after the court issued an arrest warrant over his alleged failure to pay the business debt.

About four days later, he was released upon paying Shs300m, promising to clear the remaining Shs402m in the next three months.

But the legislator accuses ASP Mukiibi and another police officer from the anti-riot police of being high handed.

However, ASP Mukiibi yesterday denied arresting the MP. “I was moving from somewhere, that is when a court bailiff asked me to be around to witness the arrest. So I didn’t arrest the MP but just witnessed,” he said.

The MP also questioned the involvement of bailiff Kirunda on grounds that he doesn’t have a valid court bailiffs licence following his suspension by Court Bailiffs and Auctioneers Association over a murder case.

But when when contacted last evening, Mr Kirunda said: “I am thinking of suing that MP for defamation because there is no way court can issue a warrant of arrest to be effected by a bailiff if he/she doesn’t have a license. Those are kicks of a dying horse.”