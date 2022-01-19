Safety first ahead of Rukaari- Lake Mburo Mbarara Rally

The Rukaari-Lake Mburo Mbarara Rally was launched over the weekend by Mbarara City North MP Hon Robert Rukaari. The NRC season opener is slated for  January 21-23,  2022 in Mbarara..  PHOTO/COURTESY

By  John Batanudde  &  EMANZI NDYAMUHAKI

What you need to know:

  • Ready. Reigning NRC Champion Duncan Mubiru, in his Mitsubishi Evo X, leads the cast of top drivers and will be looking to defend the title having won this very event in 2020.

At the launch of the National Rally Championship opener held on Sunday at the Mwesigwa Resort in Lake Mburo National Park, emphasis was put on the safety of revellers.

