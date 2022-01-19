Safety first ahead of Rukaari- Lake Mburo Mbarara Rally
What you need to know:
At the launch of the National Rally Championship opener held on Sunday at the Mwesigwa Resort in Lake Mburo National Park, emphasis was put on the safety of revellers.
The super special stage to be held on Saturday is expected to attract big numbers and organisers emphasised following of the Standard Operating Procedures as spelt out by the Ministry of Health.
“Covid-19 is still with us and we shall expect the fans to wear their masks, sanitise and give themselves space since the place is big enough,” FMU’s Ernest Zziwa said.
The event also comes only days after FIA Safety training seminar held in Kampala where the facilitators William Louw, Willie DuPlessis and Steve Harding called upon fans to obey orders of safety officials at events in order to avoid any sorts of accidents.
No Nasser, Rajiv
35 drivers have been confirmed and expected to take part in the season opener, the Rukaari -Lake Mburo Mbarara Rally that starts with scrutineering on Friday.
The entry list is filled with top drivers who have had a good time in Mbarara previously.
Reigning NRC Champion Duncan Mubiru, in his Mitsubishi Evo X, leads the cast of top drivers and will be looking to defend the title having won this very event to start his 2020 season enroute to the national championship. Arthur Blick Jr, Ronald Sebuguzi, Omar Mayanja, Ponsiano Lwakataka and Jas Mangat are some of the other top drivers expected to fight for points when the action starts in the West.
Yassin Nasser and Rajiv Ruparelia are some of the top absentees.
The event will start with scrutineering at Shell Makenke on Friday 10am to 6pm and the cars will hit the ground Saturday morning.
The event is sponsored by Mbarara City North Member of Parliament Robert Mwesigwa Rukaari.
Rukaari-Lake Mburo mbarara Rally entry list
Didas Matsiko /Alfred Mutanda
Happy Richard K /Lawrence Mwambazi
Yassin Mukasa/Duncan Katumba
Samuel Watedwa/Steven Bunya
Rashid Makumbi/Yusuf Babu
Dr Henry Maseruka /Denis Tibenda
John Barrows Luumu/Joseph Lutalo
Fred Busuulwa Kitaka/Joseph Bongole
Ibrahim Lubega/Geoffrey Serwoga
Patrick Ruyonga/Shakirah Nabwami
Julius Semambo/Diana Nagawa
Samuel Bwete/Urban Mulidwa
Umar Dauda/Hamuza Lwanga
Michael Mukula Jnr/Siraje Kyambadde
Mustapha Mukasa/Mildred Kibuuka
Dr.Ashraf Ahmed/Shameer Yusuf
Dr. Godfrey Nsereko /Jackson Sserwanga
Arthur Blick Jr /Alestair Blick
Oscar Ntambi/Asuman Muhammad
Ponsiano Lwakataka/Paul Musaazi
Mark Lubega/Unisan Bakunda
Godfrey Aine /Derrick Lumbabula
Musa Mukasa/Isaac Lumu
Muzamir Watolya Mwami/Abdul Karim
Peter Gensi/Kevin Lubambula
Robert Kasana /Pius S.
Edward Kirumira/Robert Katabalwa
Najib Ssempijja/Gloria Nantongo
Ismael Luke/Doreen Nabila
Peter Businge/Hakim Mawanda
Umar Kakyama/Timothy Gawaya
Mbarara rally past winners
2020: Duncan Mubiru
2019: Jas Mangat
2018: Jas Mangat
2017: Omar Mayanja
2016: Ronald Ssebuguzi
2015: Duncan Mubiru
2014: Duncan Mubiru
2013: Ronald Ssebuguzi
2012: Jas Mangat
2011: Susan Muwonge