Safety first ahead of Rukaari- Lake Mburo Mbarara Rally

At the launch of the National Rally Championship opener held on Sunday at the Mwesigwa Resort in Lake Mburo National Park, emphasis was put on the safety of revellers.

The super special stage to be held on Saturday is expected to attract big numbers and organisers emphasised following of the Standard Operating Procedures as spelt out by the Ministry of Health.

“Covid-19 is still with us and we shall expect the fans to wear their masks, sanitise and give themselves space since the place is big enough,” FMU’s Ernest Zziwa said.

The event also comes only days after FIA Safety training seminar held in Kampala where the facilitators William Louw, Willie DuPlessis and Steve Harding called upon fans to obey orders of safety officials at events in order to avoid any sorts of accidents.

No Nasser, Rajiv

35 drivers have been confirmed and expected to take part in the season opener, the Rukaari -Lake Mburo Mbarara Rally that starts with scrutineering on Friday.

The entry list is filled with top drivers who have had a good time in Mbarara previously.

Reigning NRC Champion Duncan Mubiru, in his Mitsubishi Evo X, leads the cast of top drivers and will be looking to defend the title having won this very event to start his 2020 season enroute to the national championship. Arthur Blick Jr, Ronald Sebuguzi, Omar Mayanja, Ponsiano Lwakataka and Jas Mangat are some of the other top drivers expected to fight for points when the action starts in the West.

Yassin Nasser and Rajiv Ruparelia are some of the top absentees.

The event will start with scrutineering at Shell Makenke on Friday 10am to 6pm and the cars will hit the ground Saturday morning.

The event is sponsored by Mbarara City North Member of Parliament Robert Mwesigwa Rukaari.

Rukaari-Lake Mburo mbarara Rally entry list

Didas Matsiko /Alfred Mutanda

Happy Richard K /Lawrence Mwambazi

Yassin Mukasa/Duncan Katumba

Samuel Watedwa/Steven Bunya

Rashid Makumbi/Yusuf Babu

Dr Henry Maseruka /Denis Tibenda

John Barrows Luumu/Joseph Lutalo

Fred Busuulwa Kitaka/Joseph Bongole

Ibrahim Lubega/Geoffrey Serwoga

Patrick Ruyonga/Shakirah Nabwami

Julius Semambo/Diana Nagawa

Samuel Bwete/Urban Mulidwa

Umar Dauda/Hamuza Lwanga

Michael Mukula Jnr/Siraje Kyambadde

Mustapha Mukasa/Mildred Kibuuka

Dr.Ashraf Ahmed/Shameer Yusuf

Dr. Godfrey Nsereko /Jackson Sserwanga

Arthur Blick Jr /Alestair Blick

Oscar Ntambi/Asuman Muhammad

Ponsiano Lwakataka/Paul Musaazi

Mark Lubega/Unisan Bakunda

Godfrey Aine /Derrick Lumbabula

Musa Mukasa/Isaac Lumu

Muzamir Watolya Mwami/Abdul Karim

Peter Gensi/Kevin Lubambula

Robert Kasana /Pius S.

Edward Kirumira/Robert Katabalwa

Najib Ssempijja/Gloria Nantongo

Ismael Luke/Doreen Nabila

Peter Businge/Hakim Mawanda

Umar Kakyama/Timothy Gawaya

Mbarara rally past winners