MPs Adeke, Alobo arrested at Besigye's home

Soroti Woman MP, Anna Adeke, Soroti City Woman MP Joan Acom Alobo and three other political activists have been arrested following a standoff with police at Kasangati Town in Wakiso District as they attempted to make their way to the home of detained former presidential candidate, Dr Kizza Besigye.

The MPs said they had been notified about Dr Besigye's arrest Monday morning and wanted to know why and how they could help him.





"I am a lawyer myself so I need to know which charges are being preferred against my client and see what to do," MP Adeke said.

The MP and four other people- three women and a man- were then bundled on police patrol cars and driven away to unknown destination.

The four-time presidential contender was intercepted and arrested on Monday morning as he was heading to Kasangati town to resume his protests against the high commodity prices.

The police arrested and kept him in a waiting police van which is currently parked near his home.

"I will not accept to be kept in my house like I am a prisoner in my own country. This must stop," Dr Beisgye said.