Besigye speaks out on house arrest

The leader of the political pressure group, People’s Transition Group, Col (Rtd) Dr Kizza Besigye, who has been under preventive arrest since last Thursday over attempts to mobilise Ugandans to demonstrate against the high cost of living, has vowed to continue with his activism once police leave his premises.

Yesterday, Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) MPs, who went with food stuffs, paid Dr Besigye a visit at his home in Kasangati, Wakiso District.

The MPs, however, faced challenges to access his home.

The legislators, who included Soroti Woman MP Anna Adeke Ebaju, Gweri County MP Tom Julius Ekudo, Kabale Municipality MP Nicholas Kamara, Rukungiri Municipality MP Naboth Namanya, and Buhweju County Francis Mwijukye MP, told journalists that they passed through four security check points before reaching Dr Besigye’s home.

At the main entrance, security agencies prevented the MPs from accessing the main gate of his home.

The MPs were later asked to register their names, constituencies and municipalities in a visitors book put up by the police, but the MPs rejected.

Ms Ebaju said the residence of Dr Besigye was not a gazetted detention centre.

“I see there is a visitors’ book, we have asked the police which section of the law they are enforcing. We want to know whether they are law abiding. You cannot bring a registration book to a private premise and the owner is not aware, ” she said.

After a series of consultations by security forces, the MPs were allowed to meet Dr Besigye.

While addressing journalists at his home, the former presidential candidate, who was flanked by Forum for Democratic Change MPs, said he was waiting for the police to leave his home before he resumes his activism.

“I have instructed my lawyers to file my illegal detention case in court as a legal means for police to leave my house. As soon as they leave, I will get my moving microphone and start mobilising people to wake up,” he said.

Dr Besigye asked government to downsize Cabinet that has more than 80 ministers, which he said has proved costly for Ugandans.

He also said President Museveni should do away with Resident District Commissioners (RDCs) whose roles can be played by the chief administrative officers.

Fighting graft

Dr Besigye suggested that government should reclaim the monies swindled by corrupt officials so that it can be used to enhance salaries of civil servants.

He also demanded that government relaxes taxes on essential commodities to make them affordable to vulnerable people.