MPs grill UIA over financial performance

The top management of the Uganda Investment Authority (UIA) yesterday had a tough time defending the financial performance of the entity in the Financial Year 2022/23 as raised in the latest Auditor General report.

The UIA officials led by their Director General Mr Robert Mukiza were appearing before Parliament’s Committee on Commissions, Statutory Authorities, and State Enterprises (COSASE) and are currently interrogating the findings unearthed in the Auditor General Report FY 2022/23.

Legislators on COSASE demanded to establish why the UIA officials allegedly planned to collect a Non-Tax Revenue (NTR) of Shs418 Million and eventually collected Shs460 in the year under review.

“According to the approved NTR estimates for the FY 2022/23, the Authority budgeted to collect Shs418 Million during the year,” the Auditor General report states in part before adding that “However, by the end of the year, Shs460 Million had been collected representing 10 per cent surplus.”

The same goes on to state that “over collection of NTR at the vote level may be an indication that the NTR targets set were low compared to the Authority’s revenue potential.”

Legislators were also displeased to learn that during FY2021/22 as the country weathered the effects of Covid, UIA had managed to collect NTR Shs435 million.

In a similar defense given to the Auditor General during the review, Mr Mukiza pegged the ‘over performance’ on their ability to comply with stringent measures that were implemented by the UIA management.

“The Accounting officer explained that management instituted stringent measures in place such as undertaking field visits to engage investors with large outstanding revenue arrears and issued them with their updated statements…hence resulting in more collection of outstanding revenue,” the Auditor General report reads in part.

The follow-up responses that UIA officials made to the lawmakers seemed to not be ‘substantial’ enough to convince COSASE members. Consequently, legislators resolved and directed that UIA officials furnish the committee with documents detailing the processes that informed the NTR targets that were set in the year under review.

UIA complying with IGG office

When questioned about the raid that officials from the Office of the Inspector General of Government (IGG) made on the UIA, Mr Mukiza stated that his office is fully complying with the IGG to ably support the investigation processes.

Last month, officials from the IGG acting on a whistle-blower account were said to have raided the UIA offices in Kampala to fetch evidence to substantiate claims officials leveled against UIA top management.