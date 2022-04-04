MPs, House staff eulogise Oulanyah

Always sharply-dressed with a matching bow-tie, former Speaker of Parliament Jacob Oulanyah will always remain a darling to many.

In 2019, when Oulanyah led a fundraising drive for the construction of Paimol-wipolo Shrine in Agago District. He scheduled interviews with Nation Media Group-Uganda journalists and had given 10am for the interview. The journalists arrived more than 30 minutes earlier to set up equipment.

To their surprise, the then deputy Speaker was already at the venue, adjusting his suit as he cracked jokes. He always made sure his visitors were comfortable.

Those who were close to the former Speaker can attest to his hospitality; Jolly, humorous, witty, but clear-headed when issues of national importance were discussed. Oulanyah always gave a listening ear to everyone, irrespective of political affiliation.

When the news of his death came in, both the Opposition and the ruling NRM party members reacted with consternation and condolence messages were sent from every platform. Legislators across political divide and staff at Parliament have continued to pay homage two weeks after his demise.

Sombre emotions still loom the precincts of the August House.

One legislator after the other paid glowing tribute to a man they say was a symbol of unity.

Ms Betty Aol Ocan, the Gulu City Woman representative and the former Leader of Opposition in Parliament, describes Oulanyah as a fantastic timekeeper.

She says the House will miss late Oulanyah’s wise counsel during difficult sessions.

“He was chatty, jolly, friendly, a fantastic timekeeper and a strong Christian. But also, he had great oratory skills and spoke with authority, especially while conducting Parliament work, something which earned him great respect and admiration among colleagues,” Ms Aol says.

Mr Asuman Basalirwa, the Bugiri Municipality MP, describes Oulanyah as a man of many attributes.

Mr Basalirwa also says Oulanyah had vast knowledge of the law.

“You would not get him offside. He had a strong sense of humour; each time he noticed there was tension in Parliament, he would crack some jokes to bring everyone together. He had sense of style that always made him stand out and it is an important aspect. He was very tolerant, you would disagree with him and he would tolerate your view, he knew how to agree and disagree and disagree to agree,” he says.

Mr Gilbert Olanya, the Kilak South MP, who made controversial statement immediately after the death of the former Speaker and asked for an explanation as to why prominent Acholi people die shortly after being appointed to bigger offices, says Oulanyah died at the peak of his life.

“Rt Hon Jacob Oulanyah died at a very prime time of his life. In this world even if death is normal, we can only celebrate your death after 90 years but our brother died at a very tender age. Right now we from Acholi are not very happy. We are asking ourselves what is going on in this regime,” he says.

To Mr Barnabas Tinkasimiire, the Buyaga West County MP, Oulanyah died before mentoring his deputy.

Ms Anita Among had only been the deputy Speaker for nine months when her boss died. During this time, she chaired more than 70 sessions while Oulanyah only chaired about 21 sessions.

“It’s sad for the country to lose a leader of that calibre. We thought God has taken him so fast now we are in a crisis. He had not mentored his deputy, she was learning on the job. It’s going to be nasty,” he says. “I will miss Rt Hon Oulanyah for his intellect. I loved listening to him; he was knowledgeable, eloquent and articulate. He was a good timekeeper and never wasted our time, we were never engaged with him in night events,” Mr Tinkasimiire adds.

According to Mr Tinkasimiire, Oulanyah always pursed what he believed would work for him.

“We saw him jump from being an agriculturalist to a lawyer, moved from the Uganda Peoples’ Congress (UPC) to National Resistance Movement (NRM), from deputy Speaker to Speaker, who knows, he would have stood for the presidency as well, he had what it takes, he would make a very good candidate,” he says.

Ms Paparu Lillian Obiale, the Arua District Woman MP, says Oulanyah was a leader, who united northern Uganda and was ready to make sacrifices for the people.

She says Oulanyah visited every district in the northern Uganda to mobilise people to support NRM and his loss creates a big gap to the party.

“Every time he would come to Arua, he would call me. We would meet and plan for the region and the country. He was a man for the people and now we have lost him when we needed him most. He always asked the leaders from north to remain united and demand for what was due for them,” Paparu says.

Mr Yovan Adriko, the Vurra County Member of Parliament, says Oulanyah had promised to make Parliament a people-centred house.

“When we came, he said this is your Parliament, make use of it by raising critical issues on the floor. He promised to support the legislators to debate issues which affect the ordinary people. Who will then listen to our voices when he is not there?” Mr Adriko wondered.

Parliament staff pay glowing tribute

Just like the political wing, the technical staff at Parliament has fond memories of Oulanyah.

Mr Ahmed Kagoye, the Seargent-at-Arms since 1996, says Oulanyah had a rare attribute and would answer calls even at odd hours.

“He always answered my calls at whatever time and when he is not able to speak at the moment, he would revert, which is a very rare attribute among other bosses at his level,” he says.

“He always had a target for every sitting, if it’s processing a Bill or two that day, it had to be so. He was jovial and always cracked jokes with whoever,” he adds.

Mr Sulaiman Kiggundu, the director Budget at Parliament who has been an employee at Parliament for the last 20 years, describes Oulanyah as a man who was so grounded in the law.

“He knew all the nitty-gritty of handling the budget, he was very knowledgeable and astute; he allowed very good debate on the budget process,” Mr Kiggundu says.

He recalls that after Oulanyah assumed speakership, he moved around departments and assured staff of how he would work with everybody.

“We were all surprised about his humility. He respected rules of procedure. I remember his first session as Speaker; he said the Parliament would be evidence-based; we have been waiting because we [budget office] generate a lot of information that would be helpful to members. We have missed a legislator and a man very knowledgeable about the law,” he says.

Ms Ruth Ekirapa Byoona, a director at Parliament, who studied together with Oulanyah at Makerere University, says the former Speaker had promised to turn the House into a house of prayer.

“He always attended our prayer sessions, Christmas and Easter carols and gave whatever facilitation he could, he loved singing. He always encouraged us to follow the teachings of the Bible, lead an exemplary life, to be just and fair. That gives me a lot of comfort, as I am mourning, I’m certain that he is with the Lord,” Ms Ekirapa says.

Ms Olive Eyotaru, the assistant editor of Hansard, who joined Parliament when Oulanyah was the deputy speaker, describes the late as approachable.

“It gave you the feel of being around any other person. This endeared him to many. I loved the fact that he always preached tolerance; being able to work with people, regardless of their character, mannerisms and behaviour. I’ll always remember him for that,” she says.