MPs Ssegirinya, Ssewanyana further remanded

Masaka Grade One Magistrate has further remanded two opposition lawmakers, Mr Muhammad Ssegirinya (Kawempe North), and Mr Allan Ssewanyana( Makindye West ), both faced with multiple criminal charges in connection with recent killings in Masaka Sub-region.

This came after the State prosecutor, Mr Richard Birivumbuka, informed court that ‘‘inquiries into the matter are still ongoing so that the accused persons can be committed to high court for trial.’’

The accused persons, who via Zoom appeared before Masaka Grade One magistrate, Ms Grace Wakooli, told court that they need specialised treatment for their ailments.

Speaking from Kigo Prison, Mr Ssegirinya said he ‘‘was operated after sustaining various injuries on his right foot during the re-arrest.’’

His counterpart Mr Ssewanyana, from the same venue that's also their remand centre, also complained of great pain in the ribs which he also claims to have suffered during his re-arrest.

On September 20, Masaka High Court granted bail to the MPs, but Mr Ssewanyana was viciously rearrested by plain clothed armed men and forced into a van infamously known as a drone as he walked out of Kigo Prison September 23, 2021.

Ssegirinya was arrested in the same manner on September 27 as he left the pair’s detention centre, Kigo prison.

Ms Shamim Malende, one of the MPs lawyers said: “It’s unfair that the State wants to take all the six months to complete investigations into this matter. This should end and people finally know those that were behind the attacks that left several people killed.”

The presiding magistrate, Ms Wakooli 'reminded' the lawyers that her court does not have the jurisdiction to handle the matter- as court was consequently to October 27 for further case mentioning.

Mr Musa Matovu, another defense lawyer urged court to fix a hearing date for the accused duo’s fresh bail application presented last week, following several failed attemps.

“We are aware of the crisscrossing that has come up on this application and we have addressed the matter to the principal judge,” he disclosed.

However, Masaka High Court registrar, Agnes Nkonge October 12 said the new judge, Lawrence Tweyanze, had declined to handle the fresh bail application insisting that her colleague justice, Victoria Nakintu Katamba, who heard the first bail application should as well handle the second one.

The MPs are battling four criminal charges of murder, and one of attempted murder, aiding and abetting terrorism.