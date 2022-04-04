RDC appointments divide local leaders

The recent reshuffle of Resident District Commissioners (RDCs) and their deputies has attracted mixed reactions and protests in some parts of the country.

President Museveni made the appointment and deployments two weeks ago.

Mr Jacob Eyeru, the chairperson of the National Youth Council, said youth leaders, who were working as deputy RDCs had all been dropped.

“We are not happy. On that day (reshuffle), I received several phone calls of distress from youth leaders that had been dropped from the list,” Mr Eyeru said.

The youth leaders had served for only 13 months as deputy RDCs.

They include Mr Mahad Azabo, who was working in Apac, Mr Gady Epitu (Kaabong), Mr Jacob Adunget (Pakwach), and Mr Robert Ocen (Arua).

Mr Eyeru said the leaders had been recommended on a sub-regional basis.

“We have been closely following their work and all their district constituents were full of praise for their diligent service. Their dropping is a shock to the National Youth Council,” he said.

In Kisoro, the district council last Thursday passed a motion declining to receive the newly appointed RDC, Mr Shafique Ssekandi and his deputy, Mr Herbert Tukamuhebwa. They want Mr Museveni to reappoint their former RDC, Mr Peter Mugisha, and his deputy, Mr Dan Ndimukumwami, who were dropped.

“We shall not receive the new RDC and his deputy until President Museveni explains to us why he dropped the RDCs that made him win in Kisoro,” Mr Amos Hakizimana, a councillor, said.

“President Museveni got 91 percent in the 2021 General Election because Mr Mugisha and his deputy mobilised tirelessly for his support,” he added.

Mr Hakizimana said they are not fighting the government but want people who mobilised in the last elections to be rewarded.

The district council also wondered why Mr Museveni has not appointed any person from the district in the recent reshuffle.

In Luweero District, the authorities sought guidance from the Office of the President, which is in charge of the RDCs, after two deputy RDCs showed up on the same day to take over office.

Ms Mariam Kaberuka and Ms Feheera Mpalanyi Bbosa last Friday came for the handover of the outgoing RDC, Mr Abbey Bakunda, who was transferred to Kabale as deputy RDC.

However, Ms Juliet Ssenkoole, the Luweero outgoing RDC, said they were advised that Ms Bbosa returns to the appointing authority for deployment while Ms Kaberuka takes over as new deputy.

Ms Bbosa had earlier handed over office as deputy in Kiboga last week.

In Mityana , both the RDC Africano Aharikundira, and his deputy Idd Lubyayi Kisiki have already assumed office.

However, their predecessors, Mr Nickson Niwagaba Kabuye, and Mr Moses Jjemba, respectively were not posted to any district . Last Friday, the outgoing Rakai Deputy RDC , Mr Justin Muhindo did not attend a handover ceremony where his successor, Mr Faizal Sseruwagi, assumed office.

The district Internal Security Officer, Capt Herbert Sserugo, represented Mr Muhindo.

Similarly, Mr Charles Mubiru handed over the officer to Ms Sarah Kiyimba . She promised to work with all leaders regardless of their political affiliation to fully monitor government programmes .

“ I am here to learn from all of you , I urge community leaders and the public to use this office to improve service delivery,” she said.

Ms Kiyimba warned civil servants against engaging in corruption, saying she was ready to deal with them .

In Bulambuli, Mr Hudson Ngotowa, the vice chairperson, NRM youth league, said since the creation of the district, the President has never appointed anyone from the area as an RDC or a deputy.

“All RDCs are appointed and deployed in Bulambuli and elsewhere, not one is from here,” he said.

Mr Ngotowa called for the streamlining of process of appointing RDCs so that it is not susceptible to corruption.

In Mbale, Mr Henry Nalyanya, the newly appointed deputy RDC of Kaabong, has rejected the job.

Mr Nalyanya told Daily Monitor that he has other assignments from Mr Museveni.

“I have other assignments and I believe in effectiveness. So, If I am overwhelmed, I may not meet the expectations of the appointing authority,” he said.

In Hoima, Mr William Kasingazi, the newly appointed deputy RCC, said he is ready to carry out all tasks ahead of him.

He said the focus will be on mobilising people to embrace government programs, especially parish development model and Emyoonga.

Mr Aggrey Rwahwiire, a resident of Masindi District, said he has written to the Minister for Presidency protesting the appointment of the deputy RDC, Mr Noor Njuki, claiming the latter has a poor record of holding government offices.

In Ntungamo District, councillors are seeking an explanation from the First Lady, Ms Janet Museveni, on why residents are not among the appointed.

The councillors moved the motion last Thursday during a council meeting to petition Ms Museveni, who is also the district National Resistance Movement (NRM) party chairperson.

“We can’t say we have an NRM chairperson in the name of the First lady and we are treated like this,” Mr Pius Niwagaba, the Nyarutuntu Sub-county councillor, said.

The councillors said the only resident who that was appointed RDC is Mr George Bakunda, former political assistant to Ms Museveni.

The secretary for finance and administration, Mr Naboth Mpireirwe, said residents have been supporting the NRM government but whenever it comes to appointments, they are left out.

Reactions from eastern region

The new RDCs from Busoga Sub-region have said they are ready to take on their duties. They include Mr Andrew Ntange (Deputy Iganga), Mr John Magezi Lukooki (Deputy Ngora), Mr Endock Wandera (Deputy Bugiri), Solomon Baleke (Deputy Nkile), Fredrick Bangu (Deputy Namisindwa), and Hakim Kirigwa (Deputy Bugweri), among others.

Mr Magezi said his appointment was long overdue. “Even if I just sit in this office for two days, I would have entered into history as one of the people who served as RDCs,’’ he said. Mr Andrew Ntange, the deputy RDC of Iganga, said the appointment is an opportunity for him to add value to his county.

In Soroti, the outgoing RDC, Mr Patrick Okumu, said he will now have time to attend to his businesses. Mr Okumu handed it over to Mr Steven Odongo on Friday. Mr Geoffrey Okiswa, the former Bukedea RDC, has also handed over to Mr Imran Muluga. Mr Okiswa was moved to Manafa. In Kamuli, Mr Solomon Trevor Baleke, the NRM district administrator, who was appointed Deputy RDC Kole, said his appointment and that of other youth is an acknowledgment that the party is building new cadres.