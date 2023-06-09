Mubs council okays new term for Prof Balunywa

Makerere University Business School (Mubs) Council has approved the re-appointed of Prof Waswa Balunywa as the principal for another five-year term aft er his tenure expired on May 31.

In a May 3 letter to the Education minister Janet Museveni, the council chairperson indicated that Prof Balunywa had earlier expressed interest to continue serving as the institution’s principal and that aft er the council’s evaluation of his performance, a unanimous decision was taken that he is reconsidered for another five-year term.

“The current term of office to Prof Waswa Balunywa as principal, Mubs, was to end on May 30, 2023, and he had expressed interest to continue serving in the position… a select committee conducted a performance evaluation of Prof Balunywa as principal for the tenure of his subsisting term offi ce,” the council’s letter reads in part.

“The council rated his performance at 89.7 percent given the various achievements registered by Mubs during his tenure of office,” It adds.

Upon this background, the Mubs council during a special meeting on May 3 agreed that “Prof Balunywa be considered for re-appointment in light of his outstanding performance as the principal of Mubs over the period of his current contract [which expired on May 30].”

The select committee, which recommended the re-appointment of the principal, included the chairperson of Mubsa council, Mr Isaac Mubarak Ngobya, and other board members.

One of the council members, who preferred anonymity to speak freely, confi rmed the authenticity of the letter saying the council is yet to receive the minister’s response on the matter.

The re-appointment will see the professor extend his 26-year stay at the helm of the institution until 2028. Since its inception, Prof Balunywa has been head of Mubs.

In the previous re-appointments, President Museveni has always considered Prof Balunywa as the right and best person to lead the institution because he has seen it grow from a school to the current university status. For instance, in 2018 the President directed the re-appointment of Prof Balunywa because his administration had managed to keep the institution free of strikes.

According to section 83 of the Universities and Other Tertiary Institutions Act, “the principal shall hold offi ce for a period of fi ve years and shall be eligible for re-appointment”. However, the law is silent about the number of times for re-appointment of the principal.

On Monday, this publication reported that Prof Moses Muhwezi was appointed in acting capacity as the institution continues the search for the principal’s replacement.

The spokesperson of Mubs, Mr Peter Odoki, earlier said: “Prof Balunywa’s contract can be renewed every after five years. The law indicates that the principal is supposed to serve for fi ve years and is eligible for reappointment, it is not clear how many terms he or she should work for.”

Mr Odoki said he was not aware of the letter recommending Prof Balunywa’s re-appointment.