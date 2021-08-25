Mugimba withdraws poll petition against Masindi boss

After the party primaries in 2020, Mr Mugimba petitioned the NRM secretariat in Kampala challenging the victory of Mr Byaruhanga, stating that he was involved in voter bribery in Bujenje, Bwijanga, Budongo and other areas

Mr Wilson Isingoma Mugimba, the former contestant for Masindi District chairperson seat, on Monday withdrew his election petition against Mr Cosmas Byaruhanga, the chairman, and Electoral Commission.

Mr Mugimba had filed a petition at Masindi High Court challenging Mr Byaruhanga’s victory.

Justice Alex Mackay Ajiji said the petitioner should pay costs to the respondents only to the extent of lawyers’ fees.

In his petition, Mr Mugimba said Mr Byaruhanga was wrongly declared the NRM flag bearer.

After the party primaries in 2020, Mr Mugimba petitioned the NRM secretariat in Kampala challenging the victory of Mr Byaruhanga, stating that he was involved in voter bribery in Bujenje, Bwijanga, Budongo and other areas.

However, by then,Mr Byaruhanga had already been nominated as the NRM flag bearer.

Mr Simon Kasangaki, the defence lawyer, said the petitioner wrongly filed his case.

Mr Kasangaki said the petitioner filed his case as a civil suit and later asked to change it into an election petition, which the court rejected.

“A suit cannot call for the cancellation of someone’s election,” he said.