President Yoweri Museveni has commended the Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) General Muhoozi Kainerugaba for joining the army out of Patriotism, a principle he said has enabled him to improve the welfare of soldiers.

“I want to thank Muhoozi because he listened to me when I advised him to join the army. He went to military academies like Sandhurst and others, and when he returned, he added value to the army because he was in the army out of patriotism, not a career," he said

The President noted that careerism, job seeking and searching for financial benefits in the army are some of the factors that create challenges in African forces.

“Muhoozi was not looking for any of those, he was looking for patriotism and excellence of the army,” he added.

Mr Museveni made the remarks Sunday at the birthday party celebrations for General Muhoozi who on April 24, 2024, turned 50 years old.

“We are here to thank God for what He has taken us through. Through His will, we celebrate 50 years of Muhoozi when we are alive and also still active,” he said.

The president recounted his experiences both in exile and during the people’s protracted liberation struggle that proved that despite all the challenges they went through, there was some supernatural intervention.

“I had a family and we had wealth here in Uganda, but we were disconnected from that wealth while in exile in Tanzania, then Kenya, Sweden, and I was in the bush. God kept my family members alive and made sure they got an education and also protected my wealth in Rwakitura,” he said.

The First Lady, Ms Janet Museveni thanked God for His faithfulness.

“The President and I thank God in a special way for His goodness to bring our firstborn to the age of 50 while we are here still alive as well as serving God's purposes. It's surely right to thank God for He is good and His Mercy endures forever,” she said.

The First Lady further noted that Muhoozi grew physically and strong in character with a dedication to serving his homeland because he loved and obeyed the Lord.

“At 50 years of age a husband of a beautiful wife, a father of four wonderful grown-up children and a Chief of Defence Forces of our Nation, I believe that blessings and a sense of direction still originate from his relationship with the Lord,” the First Lady said.

Ms Janet Museveni gifted Gen Muhoozi and his family with 100 head of cattle.

The Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) General Muhoozi thanked God for the gift of life.