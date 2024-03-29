Saleh hails Gen Muhoozi return to army leadership

The Special Presidential Adviser on Defence and Security, Gen Caleb Akandwanaho, aka Salim Saleh, has applauded the incoming Chief of Defence Forces (CDF), Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, for returning to the army after more than two years.

Presiding over the handover or takeover ceremony at the UPDF 4th Division headquarters in Gulu City yesterday, Gen Saleh, who is also the Chief Coordinator of Operation Wealth Creation (OWC), said Gen Kainerugaba’s return to the army must be for good.

“Gen MK, we are so happy to see you back in the UPDF uniform because you had got lost in the recent naani (politics/confusion), so clap for Gen MK for returning. The man had just jumped out of our bag and he was something else but now he is completely back,” he said.



Gen Saleh claimed that Gen Kainerugaba told him that he had returned as an army leader “for good.”

“I asked him, man, have you come back for good? he said, ‘for sure’,” he said.

Gen Saleh challenged the new CDF to embrace and prioritise President Museveni’s leadership philosophy to ensure success.

“I had prepared a lot of documents for him (Gen Kainerugaba) but the most important one is Musevenomics, which we are studying seriously, because we have been supporting the President without understanding his economics, which has driven the whole situation here,” Gen Saleh said.

He also hailed the outgoing CDF, Gen Wilson Mbadi, for improving the image of the army.

“I congratulate Gen Mbadi for the 33 months you have spent as CDF, you have arranged, packaged, and marketed UPDF to its maximum,” Gen Saleh added.

Gen Mbadi was appointed State Minister for Trade in last week’s Cabinet reshuffle.

Gen Kainerugaba in his remarks expressed gratitude to the President and commander-in-chief of the UPDF, Gen Yoweri Museveni, for the stewardship that he said has grown UPDF into a professional army.

He, however, warned that while Ugandans were free to disagree on anything, they must respect “and support the UPDF.”

Gen Kainerugaba further emphasised that having the best equipment, uniform, education, welfare and accommodation, among others, in the army can only be done by fighting corruption and mismanagement of resources.

“We will continue with our role in securing the non-military aspects of security such as environmental, cyber, and political security,” he added while calling upon UPDF soldiers to remain defenders of African interests.

He also pledged to uphold the professionalism of the army and ensure comprehensive national security.

“UPDF continues to be the principal pillar of the Ugandan state that all Ugandans respect. UPDF is the central institution of Uganda’s nationhood because entry into it is open to all Ugandans,” he said.

Before his elevation to the new role, Gen Kainerugaba, 49, was the senior presidential adviser for special operations.

In his speech, Gen Mbadi decried the financial challenges, saying the Defence Ministry continues to get only 47 percent of its required budget.

He also said the army faces security challenges, including extremist organisations (terrorists), sabotage, cross-border tensions, cybercrime and livestock theft, hence calling for vigilance.

He also commended President Museveni for giving him the great opportunity to serve at the helm of the country’s military.

“It has been an exciting 33 months serving at the helm of the people’s Force and it gives me a strong sense of pride,” he emphasised, adding: “UPDF is a family of great people that bound together to serve our great country.”

Gen Mbadi highlighted some of the achievements of UPDF, including increased defence diplomacy, legal reforms, creation of new institutions such as the National Defence College, protection of military land, partial salary enhancement, ideological refocus, environmental refocus, mobility capability and budget increment.

The handover ceremony was attended by, among others, the Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs Permanent Secretary, Ms Rose Byengoma; Director General of External Security Organisation (ESO) Joseph Ocwet, former Director General of ESO David Pulkol and the newly appointed commander of the African Transition Mission in Somalia, Lt Gen Sam Kavuma.

Others are the Managing Director of the National Enterprise Corporation Lt Gen James Mugira; the former deputy CDF, Lt Gen Peter Elwelu; the commander of the Reserve Force, Lt Gen Charles Otema Awany; the Commander Land Forces, Lt Gen Kayanja Muhanga; the former Joint Chief of Staff , Maj Gen Leopold Kyanda, and the Commander Special Forces Command, Maj Gen David Mugisha.

BACKGROUND

Early this month, President Museveni appointed Gen Kainerugaba as the new head of the country’s army, a move that attracted wide speculation that he is preparing him to take over as president.

Gen Muhoozi has recently been holding rallies around the country, violating a law barring serving army officers from engaging in partisan politics.

Early this week, the Opposition Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party said President Museveni is in the final stages of preparing his son, Gen Kainerugaba, to succeed him as the country’s next president.