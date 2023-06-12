Mukono District gets new Khadi

Mukono Muslim District has got a new Khadi and chairperson following a meeting that resolved to conduct fresh elections.

His Eminence Sheikh Shaban Ramadan Mubajje, the Mufti of Uganda, on Thursday resolved long misunderstandings between the Kadhi of Mukono District, Sheikh Shazir Lumala and chairperson, Sheikh Abbas Mujjumba in a joint meeting held at Collins Hotel.

Sheikh Abbas Ssenkuba was subsequently appointed the new district Khadi replacing Sheikh Lumala who was impeached last month on grounds of mismanagement of Muslim assets.

Mr Ashiraf Zziwa, Uganda Muslim Supreme Council (UMSC) spokesperson, said: "The councillors rose up against the Kadhi accusing him of being autocratic and usurping the powers of duly elected officials of Mukono Muslim District, which led to the stagnation of Muslim activities in the District. They also accused him of refusing to put in place proper management systems and the lack of accountability of finances among many other things."

He adds that the councillors asked that Sheikh Mujjumba be ejected as chairperson of the District Council and fresh elections be conducted. This saw Hajj Harunah Ssemakula emerge victorious as the new Mukono Muslim District Council chairman.

Sheikh Ssenkuba, the new district Khadi, appealed to the Muslim community to maintain peace and provide support towards the development of Islam in the country.

“We are coming into office during the times when there’s a lot of divisionism amongst us but I urge all of you to keep calm and work towards the establishment of peace and unity if we are to develop,” he said.