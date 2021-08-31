Muloni, Kitutu disagree over govt appointments in Bugisu

By Fred Wambede More by this Author

The Minister of Karamoja Affairs, Ms Mary Goretti Kitutu, and the Bulambuli District Woman MP, Ms Irene Muloni, have disagreed on government appointments allocated to Bugisu Sub-region in the new Cabinet and other key positions.

Ms Muloni said the people in Bugisu Sub-region have been disappointed by President Museveni even after voting for him overwhelmingly in the just concluded 2021 presidential elections.

“Our people especially in Bulambuli voted for President Museveni with 76.7 per cent but they were not recognised to sit on the high table. Their support was not appreciated,” Ms Muloni said.

Ms Muloni made the remarks before Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja during the commissioning of Bunambutye Health Centre III at Bunambutye Resettlement Camp at the weekend.

However, Ms Kitutu said Bulambuli District had its time on the high table with Ms Muloni as Minister of Energy.

“You had your time and we from other districts including Manafwa, waited. You should also be patient,” Ms Kitutu said.

Ms Kitutu, who is also the Manafwa District Woman MP, said the leaders should work with appointed ministers in the sub-region to push for better service delivery especially in health, education and road network to foster economic growth.

Bugisu Sub-region has three ministerial slots including Ms Kitutu, Ms Agnes Nandutu (Bududa Woman MP) as State minister for Karamoja Affairs, and Mr Dominic Gidudu Mafabi, who is the Minister of State for Gender, Labour and Social Development (Elderly Affairs).

Elgon North County MP and vice chairperson of Bugisu Parliamentary Caucus Gerald Nangoli also said no one from Masabaland was appointed as permanent secretary in the government ministries.

“Although we are disappointed, we continue to request the President to remember us and deploy some of our people, so that we also share the national cake,” Mr Nangoli said.

An MP, who preferred anonymity but attended the meeting, said Ms Kitutu should understand that the President has for long neglected Bugisu despite the role its people played during the National Resistance Army (NRA) Bush War.

“We were given bones but it is unfortunate that Ms Kitutu wants everybody to keep quiet,” the source said.

Mr Safiyi Mafabi, the chairperson of the elderly in Mbale City, said they had anticipated to eat big in the new Cabinet because six of the seven districts in the sub-region overwhelmingly voted for Mr Museveni.

Mr Mafabi said Mr Museveni should know that the Bamasaba saved him from Amin’s soldiers, who would have killed him during the NRA bush war.

“This Cabinet shows that Mr Museveni is not ours,” Mr Mafabi said.

On January 22, 1973, president Museveni narrowly survived death after Amin’s soldiers surrounded the house, where he and his colleagues were residing on Plot 49, Malukhu Estate in Mbale Town during the guerrilla war.

Earlier, the mayor of Industrial City Division in Mbale City, who is also the NRM chairperson, Mr Mahmoud Masaba, during an interview with Daily Monitor, said President Museveni should have given them one ministerial slot but of relevance to the needs of Bamasaaba.

“We are happy but it would have been better if we were given one of those key ministries, not that one of Karamoja affairs,” he said.

PM reacts

Ms Nabbanja, while addressing the district leaders, promised to address some of the issues raised by the leaders.

“We will work with your leaders to address the issues, which have been raised,” she said.

