Museveni attacks ‘colonial’ civil servants, praises ‘fishermen’   

President Museveni has accused public servants of behaving like colonialists who did not wish the country well, 65 years after Africans started independence wars.

By  Franklin Draku

What you need to know:

  • The President made the remarks while officiating at a retreat organised for political leaders and senior technocrats at the Office of the Prime Minister  (OPM) at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds yesterday.

“I feel sorry that the public servants in Uganda have refused [to become patriotic] now almost 65 years since African countries started regaining independence. The continent has so many problems because people like you don’t know what they are doing,” he said.
