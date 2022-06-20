Museveni builds houses for four 2021 election violence victims

President Museveni has handed over four newly constructed houses to four of over 50 victims of election violence as Ugandans voted leaders in 2021.

The units were handed over by Vice President Jessica Alupo in Katakwi District, eastern Uganda on June 19.

Beneficiaries include families of the late Mark Elobat from Palam Sub-county in Ngariam County and late Teresa Akiror of Apule Village in Kapujan. Others are Apule Village residents Lucy Apenyo and Charles Otyang who both sustained serious injuries after they were shot at a polling station during the 2021 general elections.

Commissioning the buildings on behalf of Mr Museveni, Ms Alupo who also doubles as Katakwi District pledged justice to the affected families.

“Government has the capacity to give justice to victims and will work continuously to bring the culprits to book,” she observed.

She further urged law enforcement agencies to follow up the issue for a logical conclusion.

Ms Alupo thanked Mr Museveni for “creating and maintaining an enabling environment for Ugandans to enjoy security for the last three decades in spite of these isolated incidences of criminality.”

State house comptroller Ms Jane Barekye (3rd left) and Vice President Jessica Alupo (2rd right) are seen commissioning one of the four houses in Katakwi District on June 19, 2022. PHOTO/HANDOUT

Ms Alupo also rallied residents to embrace government programs geared at "increasing household incomes especially the Parish Development Model."

State house comptroller Ms Jane Barekye lauded President Museveni for fulfilling his pledge of constructing housing units for at least 25 victims of election violence in Teso Sub-region including Sunday's four beneficiaries.

Lord increase our faith

Later in the afternoon, Ms Alupo joined the faithful at St Pancras' Catholic Parish Toroma to celebrate over 80 years of the church under the theme from Luke 17: 5- " Lord, increase our faith".