Museveni cautions gov't schools on illegal fees

President Yoweri Museveni has again warned headteachers of schools implementing Universal Primary Education and Universal Secondary School programs, against illegal fees imposed on learners.

The president who was officiating at the launch of the National Patriotism Environmental Protection Campaign held at Kitebi Secondary School on April 19 said such schools must stop squeezing Money out of poor parents.

"The issue of school charges up to now has not been fully implemented because some people think education is a business. They continue getting money from poor parents yet government said let the children in government schools study for free," he emphasized.

"The rich who have money, can take their children to private schools. Those of the poor, should study for free in government schools," Gen Museveni said.

Government introduced the UPE policy in 1997 to increase access to education by children from poor households.

Despite several warnings by the President and officials from the Ministry of Education and Sports over illegal school charges, most public schools continue to charge some fees to reportedly cater for meals, salary for teachers who are not on government payroll and partial payment for utilities among other needs.

Some of the schools this publications talked to say the capitation grant allocated to public schools to cater for children and administrative work is insufficient.

"The Shs20,000 allocated per child per year is like a drop in an ocean. This should be doubled if we are to meet the needs of our children," a headteacher of a UPE school who preferred to remain anonymous for personal reasons said.

In 2021, Gen Museveni also sounded a similar warning to government aided schools countrywide against charging examination fees as well as fees for results slips.

The high cost of education remains one of the major factors that experts tag to high school dropout.

The United Nations Education Scientific and Cultural Organisation,( UNESCO) estimates that atleast 30 percent of households in Uganda borrow money to pay fees.

According to the Ministry of Education and Sports, about one million learners dropout of school before completing Primary Leaving Examinations( PLE).

Museveni also tasked Ugandans to love their country for their families to prosper.

Genl Museveni also encouraged learners to love their country, stay in school and avoid engaging in premarital sex, that may expose them to sexually transmitted Infections and unwanted pregnancies, which may ruin their education and health.

Education Minister who doubles as First Lady, Mrs Janet Kataaha Museveni said the message of abstinence from premarital sex should be added onto that of patriotism to make Uganda a better place for young people.

She also cautioned young people against sports betting and advised them to focus of education for a brighter future.