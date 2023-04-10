Museveni cautions public against corruption, greed

President Museveni has urged Ugandans to desist from engaging in corruption.

In a message posted on Twitter on Saturday, President said corruption has hindered the implementation of government programmes.

Mr Museveni said Uganda has “come from far” and that the move to economic independence is unstoppable.

“[The] only delaying factors have been the phenomenon of the parasitism by some careerist politicians and civil servants and introduce corruption in the process of implementing government programmes,” he said.

He added: “These should not be tolerated and will not be tolerated.”

The President also warned civil servants and extension workers such as veterinary doctors and medics, who he accused of corruption at the expense of the wealth creators by taking bribes and selling government drugs.

“It is, therefore, a great shame that those elected by the wealth creators, betray them and become corrupt- stealing government money, taking bribes to provide service etc,” he said.

Bishop Joseph Antony Zziwa, the chairperson of Uganda Episcopal Conference and Bishop of Kiyinda-Mityana Diocese, said the resurrection of Christ should make Ugandans reform from corrupt tendencies and reform.

“With Christ’s death, we have died to sin and with his resurrection, we have risen to new life. Therefore, the spirit of anger, alienation, hatred, greed, intolerance, corruption, indifference, injustice, insubordination, immorality, selfishness and violence are incompatible with the people who have risen with Christ and are led by the Spirit,” he said.

He added: “When one opts to live by the influence of the flesh alone, he or she remains in the tomb; then that person is not risen with Christ. Beware of any ideology or behaviour that distracts you from our focus on the Risen Christ.”

Bishop Zziwa urged Christians who have aspired to live the new life and repented for their shortfalls during Lent to continue with their spiritual growth throughout the year.

“Consequently, it is imperative for us Christians to live according to the positive outcome of the Lenten period in our daily lives. For this reason, we exhort you to live according to the spirit of the risen Christ continuously to enable ourselves die to sin and rise to the newness of life. Let us avoid remaining in the tomb. Jesus’ victory over death (sin) is the reason for us to rejoice and be glad during the Eastertide and always,” he said.

In a statement released yesterday, Ms Janet Kataha Museveni, the First Lady, said the resurrection of Jesus should give Ugandans courage to withstand the hardships they are going through. She said while Jesus must have hated to die on the cross, he knew that by doing so, he would open the way for the rest.

“This Easter experience can also give us courage to know that, even when things may not be easy for us in our lives, we should pray and believe that as long as we believe and allow God to be the author of our lives, He can help us to overcome and also ensure that the end will be better than the beginning . The Easter experience of the Lord Jesus Christ, therefore, is a signal for those who believe that, the suffering you may be going through is not the end,” she said.

The executive director of Kampala Capital City Authority, Ms Dorothy Kisaka, asked city dwellers to emulate Jesus Christ by loving and forgiving each other as they champion the Smarty City Agenda.

Ms Kisaka said Easter is a season that reminds everyone to walk in love and forgiveness for one another and live with the hope of their resurrection in Christ Jesus

“As we celebrate, let us continue to champion the Smart City Agenda. Wherever you live, where you work, and in everything you do, let us work smart. It is our collective effort that will deliver the city we long for,” Ms Kisaka said in a statement yesterday.