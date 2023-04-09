More ministers set to be charged over iron sheets

More government officials and ministers are expected to be charged in court for cases relating to the Karamoja iron sheets scandal, police and the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), have said.

Mr Fred Enanga, the police spokesperson, told Sunday Monitor that the police investigations, where the DPP bases its charges, cast a wide net and more suspects are expected to appear in court.

“We interviewed several people and we expect all files to be submitted to the DPP by next week. Hon [Mary Goretti] Kitutu’s file was almost ready when she was arrested from Parliament,” Mr Enanga said of the Karamoja Affairs minister, who was sent to jail on Thursday.

Ms Jacquelyn Okui, the DPP spokesperson, said, “The scandal is being handled in piecemeal, and so there are several files for several suspects … the file of Hon Kitutu was the first to be submitted. We are expecting more files of other suspects to be submitted by police and they will be considered by the DPP as and when they are submitted.”

The revelations come in the wake of Ms Kitutu’s incarceration after being charged with two counts of causing loss of public property and conspiracy to defraud at the Anti-Corruption Court. The minister is now on remand in Luzira Prison until April 12.

Ms Kitutu was charged alongside her brother, Mr Micheal Naboya Kitutu, who is accused of receiving stolen property between June 2022 and January 2023 at Situmi Village Bukhawekha Sub-county, Namisindwa District. It is alleged that the iron sheets he received were feloniously obtained.

While anti-corruption agencies and a section of Ugandans saw the arrest of Ms Kitutu and her brother as a positive step in the fight against corruption, alternative sentiments suggested she is only a sacrificial lamb.

There were also queries as to why Ms Kitutu’s brother, earlier arrested by the State House Anti-Corruption Unit, was charged when other recipients, who have admitted receipt and possession of the iron sheets, were not.

Pandora’s box

Top government officials, including Vice President Jessica Alupo, Parliament Speaker Anita Among and Prime Minister Robinah Nabanja, have been named and admitted to receiving the relief iron sheets that were meant for the vulnerable in the Karamoja Sub-region.

Legal experts who spoke to Sunday Monitor say there are a number of technicalities to be considered on what charges will be preferred against officials who have denied any prior knowledge of the diversion.

“My understanding of the minister’s brother is that he could not account how he got to be in possession of the mabati (iron sheets) and, therefore, [was] rightly charged for receiving stolen property,” Mr MacDusman Kabega, a senior lawyer said, adding, “In my view, any minister found with what is called government stores i.e. goods with a government mark, would be liable for being in possession of government stores contrary to Section 314 of the Penal Code.”

Mr Kabega said the police’s task then is to “establish that one is in possession” of the iron sheets. At which point, “the possessor has the burden to convince police that he is holding them legally.”