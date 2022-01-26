Museveni commissions road projects in Bunyoro

 President  Museveni during the commissioning of  the Hoima-Buliisa-Wanseko road at Kyesiiga roundabout in Hoima District yesterday. PHOTO | PPU

By  Francis Mugerwa

Reporter

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

  • The  State minister for Transport, Mr Fred Byamukama,  had earlier petitioned the President to intervene in the raging land crisis in the former lost counties of Buyaga and Bugangaizi in the greater Kibaale District.

President Museveni has commissioned road projects in the oil-rich Bunyoro Sub-region.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.